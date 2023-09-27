Soak in the festivity with the spiritual anthem of the season: 'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' for Ganesh Chaturthi!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: In celebration of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Crazy Music Factory is thrilled to release the divine and soul-stirring song 'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA'. This heartfelt devotional anthem promises to elevate your spirits and immerse you in the devotion and festivities of the season.

Starring the versatile and talented actor, Rrahul Sudhir, 'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' is a musical masterpiece that captures the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi like never before. Shaji Choudhary plays the villain in the song. This song is not just a melodic tribute but a heartfelt prayer to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune.

Renowned playback singer Shahid Mallya's soulful rendition brings the lyrics to life, making 'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' an emotional and melodious experience for all listeners. The song's lyrics, penned by the gifted Soham Majumdar, are a testament to the devotion and faith that this festival symbolizes.

The music for this enchanting composition has been expertly crafted by the talented Sudarshan Das, whose harmonious notes and rhythms create a spiritual atmosphere that will touch your heart and soul.

Produced by the dynamic duo, Sandeep Jain and Nidhi Jain, 'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch music that resonates with audiences across the globe. Their passion for music and devotion to Lord Ganesha shines through in every note of this song.

Director Prradip Khairwar's creative vision has beautifully translated the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi into the visuals of this music video, promising a visually captivating experience that complements the powerful emotions evoked by the song. Sandeep Jain extends his heartfelt gratitude to Uudit Oberoi for his invaluable contributions to the creation of this divine masterpiece.

'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' is a heartfelt offering to Lord Ganesha, and it is released under the esteemed banner of Crazy Music Factory.

Actor Rrahul Sudhir says "I'm truly honored to be a part of 'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA.' This song resonates with the spirit of devotion, and I hope it touches the hearts of everyone celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. It's a musical offering from all of us to Lord Ganesha and our wonderful audience"

Singer Shahid Mallya says "'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' is a divine melody that allowed me to connect deeply with the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. It's not just a song; it's a prayer, a celebration, and an expression of faith. I feel blessed to be a part of this musical journey."

Director Prradip Khairwar says "'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' is a visual tapestry of devotion and celebration. Directing this project allowed me to immerse myself in the rich traditions of Ganesh Chaturthi, and I'm excited to share the visual journey we've crafted with the world."

Producers Sandeep Jain & Nidhi Jain says "As producers, 'BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' is a labor of love for us. It's not just about creating music; it's about channeling our devotion into a beautiful experience for the audience. We hope this song brings people closer to the divine during Ganesh Chaturthi" further adding "In the next 3 months, we will release 7 songs including LOC by Mika Singh"

Shaji Choudhary says "BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA is more than just music; it's an emotional journey that transcends boundaries. I'm thrilled to share this spiritual experience with the world through our music."

Lyricist Soham Majumdar says "BOL GANPATI BAPPA MORYA' is a lyrical ode to the divine. Writing these verses was a deeply spiritual experience, and I hope the lyrics touch the hearts of all who listen, filling them with the devotion and joy of Ganesh Chaturthi."

Watch the song on the official YouTube channel of Crazy Music Factory https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iOILircQbI

