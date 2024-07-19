Sobha Group's Sri Kurumba Trust Wins Global CSR & ESG Award 2024 for Child & Women Development

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 19: Sobha Group's CSR wing, Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, has been honoured with the "Best Child and Women Development Initiatives of the Year 2024." This esteemed accolade was presented at the Global CSR, Sustainability, and ESG Awards 2024, at the Hyatt Regency, Gurgaon. The event was organised by Marketing and Brand Honchos and brought together industry leaders and champions of social responsibility.

Nagarajan S, Vice President of Projects at Sobha Limited, received this award on behalf of the organisation. This recognition highlights the pathbreaking initiatives of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust's initiatives in empowering children and women through world-class education and community development programs.

"At Sobha, we believe that true success is measured by the impact and positive change we bring to society. This award reflects our dedication to creating opportunities and fostering growth through holistic development. Our initiatives are driven by a deep sense of purpose and a lifelong commitment to making a lasting difference in the society," said a representative from Sobha Limited.

The Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust has been instrumental in implementing a range of programs that have enhanced the quality of life for less privileged children and women. From providing educational scholarships that enable young minds, to dream big to offering vocational training that empowers women to be self-reliant, the Trust continues to make a difference with stories of hope and transformation.

The Global CSR & ESG Awards 2024 are designed to recognise and honour social and visionary leaders, organisations, and individuals involved in acts of humanity or social welfare that bring positive change or impact to society. The award ceremony celebrates various dignitaries, guests of honour, social activists, volunteers, corporates, institutes, organisations, and distinguished individuals from various walks of life from the global arena.

