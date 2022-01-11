Socio-entrepreneur's helping hand saving poor children from malnourished future

India is facing a severe problem with regard to childhood diseases.

According to the National Family Health Surve-5 (2019-2021), childhood malnutrition remains a major cause of child mortality in the country.

More than 35% of preschool children in India are malnourished, which makes it imperative to think of improving childhood nourishment as well as education levels, especially among children belonging to the poor strata of society.

Surat-based socio-entrepreneur realised it well in time because this 36-year-old businessman is helping hundreds of children of lower-income families gain admission in mainstream schools through the optimum use of the RTE Act of Government of India.

In the past 4 years, Hitesh has been instrumental in getting more than 700 such children get admitted to reputed schools around the diamond city. He facilitates their admission process, pays for their tuition fees, and sometimes for their uniforms and textbooks as well. Thanks to his efforts, these children are not only receiving the benefits of good education, but through various government schemes, their families are also able to eat two square meals a day.

Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh born Hitesh, who is involved in manufacturing and supply of aluminium products, admits that helping children belonging to a poor background study in good schools gives him "immense joy and pleasure." However, his goal in life is to make such families aware of various schemes and projects launched by the Central and State governments so that they don't need any outside help to lead a self-sufficient life.

A deeply spiritual person at heart, Hitesh, who is also the National Chief of the 20,000-member-strong Shree Bajrang Sena outfit, says that his mission in life is to help people reap the benefits of government schemes and help young boys and girls from the deprived sections of the society gain employment for a better future.

