Socomec Energizes Asia-Pacific with Innovative 'Make In India' UPS Solution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1: Socomec, a pioneering global leader in power management solutions, proudly introduces the Delphys XL 1000 & 1200 kVA/KW UPS, engineered in Europe and manufactured in India, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the evolving data center needs in the Asia-Pacific region. Through continuous investments, Socomec has established robust manufacturing capabilities, creating employment opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to 'Make in India', while maintaining global quality standards.

"India serves as a pivotal hub for Socomec's strategic growth in the Asia-Pacific market. The manufacturing of our Delphys XL UPS solutions at our Gurgaon factory underlines our commitment to leveraging local talent and resources while delivering superior power solutions tailored for the Data Centre industry," emphasized Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director of Socomec.

The Delphys XL UPS series, renowned for its 99.1% efficiency via Smart Conversion Mode, embodies Socomec's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. Its compact design optimizes energy use, while cold-extractible power bricks reduce MTTR, crucial for minimizing downtime in modern data centres. Advanced features ensure Genset stability during load variations, showcasing reliability. With fault-tolerant design offering double conversion mode redundancy up to 80% of the rated power, it's a critical asset for Tier III & IV data centres, ensuring continuous power supply and mitigating disruptions.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Delphys XL UPS series, a testament to Socomec's relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to serving the Asia-Pacific market. These solutions exemplify our dedication to empowering Data Centres with reliable, high-performance power solutions," added Meenu.

Socomec remains steadfast in its commitment to India, with ambitious plans for further innovation and expansion aimed at meeting the evolving demands of the local market. This dedication fosters progress, sustainability, and technological advancements, strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem and delivering state-of-the-art solutions across diverse industries.

Established in 1922, Socomec is a globally renowned specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Power Switching, Monitoring, and Power Conversion products, dedicated to managing power and safeguarding people, equipment, and installations. Offering 24/7 Expert Services, Socomec ensures the reliability and optimization of end-users' equipment.

With a workforce of 3900 employees, 12 production sites, and over 30 subsidiaries spanning five continents, Socomec Group is a key player in the industry. Headquartered in Chennai, Socomec India boasts branch offices across 12 locations nationwide, with a cutting-edge manufacturing facility situated in Gurugram, Haryana.

Leveraging over a century of expertise, the Group is committed to constant innovation, enhancing energy performance in Data Centres, Healthcare, Infrastructure, as well as industrial and commercial sites. As a recognized expert, Socomec delivers state-of-the-art solutions, ensuring the highest availability of electrical power supply to critical and non-critical facilities. Tailored to customer needs and fully compliant with international standards, the company consistently upholds excellence in power management.

