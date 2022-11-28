Sodexo India marches ahead to achieve its ambitious growth target

Sodexo India appoints Sambit Kumar Sahu, its former Country Segment Director of Health & Care segment, as Managing Director, in a strategic decision aimed at overhauling its ambitious growth targets announced recently, during its silver jubilee celebrations.

Sambit takes over the reins from outgoing Country President and CFO, Rohit Bahety, who has taken a new role in Sodexo North America. Atul Agrawal, currently the Finance Director has been elevated as the new CFO.

Sambit started his career at Sodexo 18 years ago, and held several leadership roles in Operations, Strategy, Food & Digital Transformation. Under his guidance, the Health & Care team, carved a niche and introduced industry's first-ever clinical technology management, Sodexo HTM which, today is a profitable and fast-growing service catering to over 550+ healthcare centers managing 70,000 medical equipments in 7 states since 2017.

Sambit inherits the fine legacy left behind by Rohit. Handling both his roles as Country President and CFO with equal aplomb, Rohit ensured high business growth and profitability, even during the turbulent Covid conditions. Backed by Sodexo India's strong financial performance in 2022, Rohit laid the roadmap for Ambition 2025. And this Ambition 2025 will now be steered in the right direction by Sambit. His inspiring career progression exemplifies a fundamental cornerstone at Sodexo-Belong, Act & Thrive at work. He joined as Chef Manager and then went on to assume different significant responsibilities before assuming the role of Managing Director.

Speaking about his new role, Sambit Kumar Sahu, Managing Director, Sodexo India, said, "Armed with 25 years of rich experience in this country, we are all set to begin an exciting journey of reinforcing our comprehensive range of employee services, invest in the right talent, design innovative offers in Food Services and keep a constant focus on Safety, Compliance and Sustainable business operations, to fuel our double-digit growth momentum. To this end, we will invest in an offsite kitchen infrastructure and extend our digital capabilities in addition to deploying efficiency measures for better consumer experience."

Sodexo India has multiplied its revenues by 10 times in the last 15 years. The company foresees enormous opportunity in Food Services, encouraged by its recent association with a major tech giant in this space and other infrastructure-related investments and upgrades.

Further, with the gradual opening of white-collar offices, buoyant growth in manufacturing and strong recovery of operations across education sites, faster growth in food & catering services, while retaining its leadership in facilities management is envisaged.

Sodexo's future-ready and technology-centric solutions aimed at enhancing consumer experience, have always been the basis of its progress and have thus, boosted the company's enthusiasm and confidence about growing with India.

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day.

Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions.

We provide quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement.

From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all is our purpose.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo India is fuelled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele-corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments.

Our solutions range across food & catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits & rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 45,000 employees who cater to 500+ clients at 1,100 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve, everyday.

For details, visit

Group Key Figures

21.1 billion euro in Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues

422,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

#2 France-based private employer worldwide

53 countries (as at Feb 28, 2022)

100 million consumers served daily

12.8 billion euro in market capitalization (as at October 25, 2022)

