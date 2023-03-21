4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Peru's Atiquipa
By ANI | Published: March 21, 2023 02:47 AM 2023-03-21T02:47:50+5:30 2023-03-21T02:50:14+5:30
Atiquipa [Peru], March 21 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 41 km south-south-west of Atiquipa, Peru on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Peru is a country in western South America.
The earthquake occurred at 00:31:01 (UTC+05:30) and hit Atiquipa, Peru on Tuesday, at a depth of 20.6 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 16.135°S and 74.532°W, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
