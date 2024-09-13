Solarium Green Energy Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Solarium Green Energy (Solarium, The Company), specialising in Turnkey solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, transmission systems, and comprehensive O&M services, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO, The issue size will be of up to 55,00,000 Equity Shares.

The issue aims to meet working capital requirements and address general corporate purposes.

For the period ended 31st March 2024, The Company reported Revenue of Rs17,780.83 Lakhs and EBITDA of Rs2,377.51 Lakhs & PAT Rs1,558.97 Lakhs.

About Solarium Green Energy Limited:

An IIT Dhanbad alumnus, Ankit Garg, founded Solarium Green Energy Limited, which stands out as a prominent provider of turnkey solar solutions, delivering a full suite of services that includes design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and comprehensive operation & maintenance (O&M). The company excels in a diverse range of projects, encompassing residential rooftop installations, commercial and industrial rooftop projects, ground-mounted systems, and government projects.

Beyond its turnkey solutions, Solarium Green Energy Limited also offers a variety of solar products, such as PV modules, inverters, and Availability Based Tariff (ABT) meters. The company's dedication to quality is reflected in its accreditations, including BIS and ISO certifications.

Solarium Green Energy Limited continues to lead in the sector. From FY22 to FY24, Solarium Green Energy Limited has completed 8,506 residential rooftop projects, 152 C&I projects, and 8 government projects. Currently, the company has 41 ongoing projects valued at Rs16,529.45 lakhs and new tenders amounting to Rs25,286.06 lakhs.

