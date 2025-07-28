Sold Out on Day One: India Can't Get Enough of McDonald's New 'Protein Plus Slice'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: McDonald's India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld, witnessed unprecedented demand following the launch of its innovative Protein Plus Slice, with multiple outlets selling out of the new item on the very first day. The brand served more than 32,000 slices within 24 hours of launch, delivering approximately 160,000 grams of plant-based protein to customers across West and South India.

The response was immediate and overwhelming, with customers eagerly customizing their favorite burgers with the protein enhancement. Mumbai led the region with over 11,000 slices sold, while Pune and Ahmedabad each surpassed 3,000 slices. Strong performance was also observed in Bengaluru and Chennai, with each exceeding 1,500 slices.

The newly launched Protein Plus Range, features a first-of-its-kind 100% vegetarian, plant-based protein slice that adds 5 grams of protein to any burger. For the first time in the QSR industry, McDonald's is revolutionizing how people eat by allowing customers to add one, two, or even three slices to their favourite burgers, empowering them with greater nutritional choice without compromising taste.

The launch event was inaugurated by Shri Yogesh Kadam, Hon'ble Minister of State for FDA, Government of Maharashtra, who emphasized the growing need for safer and nutritious food choices that meet the needs of today's consumers.

Developed in collaboration with the prestigious CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, the Protein Plus Slice contains no artificial colours or flavours and is free from onion and garlic, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.

Akshay Jatia, Chief Executive Officer, Westlife Foodworld said, "At McDonald's India, we have always believed in giving our customers more choice, and this time, we are giving them the power to personalize their protein intake. The Protein Plus Range allows them to enjoy their favourite McDonald's burgers without compromising on their protein needs or the taste. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to our 'Real Food, Real Good' philosophy, bringing together flavour, nutrition, and food science. We are grateful to CSIR-CFTRI for partnering with us to bring this forward-thinking product to life. Together, we remain committed to crafting menu items that are both wholesome and delicious, combining locally available ingredients in a way where great taste and nutrition go hand in hand."

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI said, "Building on our earlier success with the Multi-Millet Bun, we are excited to continue our partnership with McDonald's India to advance nutritional innovation in the QSR space. The Protein Plus slice is an outcome of science-backed formulation and a shared vision to elevate everyday meals through nutrition. This partnership showcases how industry and scientific institutions can come together to bring meaningful nutritional upgrades to mainstream eating."

This remarkable market response reinforces McDonald's India's commitment to its Real Food, Real Good philosophy and demonstrates the brand's leadership in menu innovation that genuinely addresses evolving consumer preferences.

Customers across West and South can now savour their favourite burgers with the added nutritional goodness of protein, whether dining in, picking up via Drive-Thru, or ordering from the comfort of their homes through the McDelivery app.

For more infromation, please visit: mcdonaldsblog.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor