Somaiya Vidyavihar University Hosts 3rd Convocation with chief guest Dr N Kalaiselvi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Somaiya Vidyavihar University celebrated its 3rd Convocation Ceremony on 21st September 2024, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of 2780 students. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi the first female Director General of CSIR and Secretary of DSIR, Government of India, Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

The graduating cohort of 2024 comprises 2,780 students across both undergraduate and postgraduate programs, with 1517 undergraduates (553 females and 964 male) and 1263 postgraduates (639 female and 624 male), representing various fields of study at Somaiya Vidyavihar University such as management studies, engineering and technology, education, science, commerce and business studies, humanities, social sciences, and Dharma studies.

Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, the first female Director General of CSIR, a leading figure in electrochemical power systems, has over 25 years of research experience. She has been pivotal in promoting e-mobility in India through collaboration with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and TIFAC (Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council).

Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi highlighted the common foundation shared by Somaiya Vidyavihar and CSIR, noting that both institutions were established before India's Independence. She also praised the diverse range of subjects offered by Somaiya, emphasizing the importance of Dharma Studies. She added, "I urge you to seek guidance from the dedicated faculty and staff at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. Their commitment to offering new perspectives and working with passion will help you make the country proud." Dr. Nallathamby concluded by saying, "It is truly inspiring to witness the accomplishments of these young minds. As they step into their next chapters, I encourage them to apply their knowledge and skills to drive innovation and contribute positively to society and the nation."

Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, emphasized on the institution's commitment to providing better exposure to students from different backgrounds, "At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe in the growth of three key virtues: truth, character, and practical wisdom. As the saying goes, 'Jo vyavhar, jo sach hai, jo charitra - in teeno ka vikas se hum samajhte hain kon hai gyani.' It means a wise person excels in business, truth, and character. Only then can true wisdom and success be achieved." He also added, "Our mission is to create not just professionals but changemakers. We encourage our students to be lifelong learners, ready to adapt, grow, and make meaningful contributions in whatever paths they choose."

Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, spoke about the impact the University has on its students. He emphasized the strong bonds formed within the university community, the knowledge exchanged, and the valuable experiences gained, congratulating each graduate on their bright future. He added, "Today, you leave not only with a degree but with the knowledge, skills, and resilience needed to shape your future. The world you are stepping into is filled with both challenges and opportunities. Remember that learning is a lifelong process, and the values you've embraced herecuriosity, integrity, and adaptabilitywill serve as your compass."

Somaiya Vidyavihar University, with over eight decades of legacy of rich experience in managing educational institutions and imparting quality education, offers numerous opportunities and multi-disciplinary programs to students from all over the world. Nestled in a vast 50-acre green campus, the university caters to 10000+ students in diverse fields of education, including Management, Engineering, Design, Humanities and Sciences, Library & Information Science, Religion, Culture, Sports, and Music. Somaiya Vidyavihar University offers students the opportunity to explore a wide range of learning opportunities through the 'major-minor' combinations available and brings the ambitious chance to interact with a large pool of global alumni networks. Somaiya Vidyavihar University, with its vast portfolio of programs in various disciplines, offers students the 'Freedom of Possibilities' to accelerate excellence, pursue their passion, and above all, discover themselves. The university also accommodates an advanced incubation center, which serves as a launchpad for entrepreneurs/start-ups. The placement cell facilitates ample employment opportunities for graduates, and the on-campus hostels ensure a comfortable and safe living environment.

