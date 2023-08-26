Somany Ceramics inaugurates its Arcade in Srinagar

Srinagar (J & K) [India], August 26: Somany Ceramics Limited, one of the world’s largest manufacturer of ceramic tiles inaugurated its SOMANY Arcade store in Srinagar, to be managed and operated by Lala Traders.

With a manufacturing capacity of 75 million square meters annually and exports to over 80 countries across 6 continents, Somany has over 500+ exclusive outlets and 15,000+ dealers and sub-dealers across India. This new outlet in Srinagar features an exclusive selection of Ceramic tiles, Polished Vitrified tiles, and Heavy duty Outdoor and industrial tiles.

Srinagar’s SOMANY Arcade store sprawls over 1800 sq. ft., offering customers an immersive experience. In the Ceramic range the extensive lineup includes Glosstra Plus, Marvela, Somany’s Patented VC shield tiles, Wood Essentia and Slip shield tiles. In the Polished Vitrified tiles segment it showcases full body, Ultra charge and soluble salt tiles, Likewise it also showcases a vast range of Durastone Outdoor heavy-duty tiles.

On the occasion of the launch Mr. Amit Sahai, CEO- SOMANY Tiles stated“SOMANY takes immense pride in presenting the state-of-the-art Somany Arcade store in Srinagar. We had felt the need to offer our exclusive range as the demand for variety and range has been going up in the valley in the recent past. Srinagar, renowned for its breathtaking beauty, deserves products that harmonizes with its natural splendor. We are committed to offer high quality products to our customers in the valley and hope to open up more stores soon.”

About Somany Ceramics Limited:

Somany Ceramics Limited (SCL) is one of the leading players in the ceramic industry globally. The company is a complete solution provider in terms of décor solutions with widest product selection of Ceramic Wall and Floor tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitary ware and Bath Fittings. Somany is amongst the world largest producer with Pan India distribution and also exports to more than 80 countries across 6 continents.

