SOMANY inaugurates its new tiles plant at Morbi, Gujarat

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], September 11: SOMANY Ceramics, one of the top 10 tile manufacturers in the world, has started operations at its latest state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Morbi, Gujarat. The sprawling campus spread over 26 acres has the latest equipment and technology supplied by SACMI-ITALY (the world’s leading manufacturer of tile machinery).

Backed by the most modern technology and boasting an impressive annual production capacity of 3.5 million square meters, SOMANY’s new SOMANY MAX plant is poised to extend the brand’s legacy of innovation by employing advanced manufacturing facilities and practices to produce premium ceramic products.

Abhishek Somany, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SOMANY Ceramics Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm at the inauguration, stating, “This significant step represents SOMANY’s commitment to innovation and design. This plant, which will commence commercial production in the next financial quarter, will focus on manufacturing Large Format Tiles (LFT) with sizes ranging from 1200x1200mm to as large as 1200x3200mm, available in various thicknesses and finishes. The vision behind this strategic move is to produce high quality, value-added Large Format Tiles to cater to the discerning Indian consumers.”.

Morbi’s selection as the plant’s location stems from its well-earned status as a hub of tile manufacturing and the presence of a thriving supporting ecosystem. This strategic choice empowers SOMANY to offer customers an extensive range of designs, finishes, textures, and sizes, enhancing the brand’s competitive edge.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor