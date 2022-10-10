Sonali Jain Rocks Bombay Times by her new Ballroom collection

October 10: Sonali Jain is a Fashionista, Haute Couture specialist, Celebrity Stylist and meticulous person with a sharp eye for crafting glamorous artistic designs. Born & brought up in Jaipur, getting influenced by sumptuous Indian vibrant & colourful fabrics & Jewellery, the same gets reflected in her beauteous creations. “Sonali” As the name means beautiful colour- the label speaks about itself.

Label endeavour to glorify ladies with attires that looks crème de la creme, which make them feel like a queen inside-outside and for the gentleman to look peerless and compliments his women.

This time Sonali Jain rocks the Bombay Times Fashion Week with her new collection.The show began with an impressive collection by designer Sonali Jain, who brought to the stage ‘Ballroom’ a collection which embraced the turns and swirls of this dance form.

Sonali presented a combination of Indian and European culture in the form of luxury, and the look and feel of the garments were very royal.

The designer put forth a geometrical collection with unique colour palettes and hand-crafted embroidery on beautiful fabrics. The show stopper Nikki Tamboli was looking magnificent wearing a beautiful wine georgette Indo western gown.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor