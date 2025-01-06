Sonalika Achieves 18% Market Share with 33% Growth in Dec '24, Outpacing Industry by 2.4X

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 6: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors, has completed its year 2024 journey with a new staggering performance. The company has set a new benchmark by recording its highest-ever monthly overall market share of 18% in Dec '24. This impressive feat was driven by an extraordinary 10,639 overall tractor sales, a robust 33% growth over 7,999 tractors sold in Dec'23 and surpassing industry growth by an est. 2.4X. Sonalika has continued its strong momentum in FY'25 with impressive YTD sales of 1,19,369 overall tractor sales in Apr-Dec '24, which underlines Sonalika's commitment to drive innovation and provide customised heavy-duty tractor solutions for every farmer.

With a relentless focus on modernising agricultural practices and empowering farmers in 150+ countries, the company has continuously pushed boundaries to redefine excellence in the tractor industry. From expanding its heavy-duty tractor portfolio as per farmers' crop and soil needs to enhancing its service network and staying as close as possible to customers, Sonalika has consistently positioned itself as a trusted partner in the journey toward agricultural prosperity.

Sharing his thoughts on this unprecedented achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed, 'With every tractor, we reinforce our commitment to plant the seeds of growth, resilience and hope for our farming community. The new milestone of the highest-ever monthly market share of 18% in Dec'24 has been a perfect culmination of a year brimming with benchmark performance and new milestones. With 33% growth during the month, we have beaten industry growth by 2.4X. Over and above this exciting journey, our greatest reward lies in spearheading farmers toward a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow. With our robust portfolio of heavy-duty tractors, we are poised to seize every new opportunity in the New Year 2025 and are committed to delivering on farmer expectations and driving agricultural prosperity. Wishing you all a brighter and successful New Year 2025.'

