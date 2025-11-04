Sonalika Achieves Record Sales of 27,028 Tractors in Oct'25, Growing 2.3X Faster Than Industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has recorded an iconic performance with an all-time high monthly sales of 27,028 tractors in October 2025 - the biggest month after GST reduction. The staggering performance is driven by the highest overall growth of 34.8% among the leading tractor brands and is also 2.3X of the overall industry performance (est). The company also registered the highest market share gain of 2.2 percentile points during the month (est.) that reflects the company's focus on innovation, farmer-centricity, and cross-functional collaboration across teams and dealerships.

Sharing his views, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "October'25 marks as the biggest month after the GST reduction on tractors and we have scripted a glorious new chapter in our incredible journey with a record-breaking overall sales of 27,028 tractors. Achieving the highest overall growth of 34.8% in the tractor industry, we have beaten the industry performance by 2.3X and secured the highest market share gain of 2.2 percentage points. Such mega achievements are the testament to our commitment and collaboration and underline our 'Jazba' - our unique spirit of winning together, which truly defines the unstoppable energy of ITL. As we stand together as one unified team, every heavy duty tractor we deliver represents a symbol of empowerment and we will keep supporting farmers with the edge to script success stories that drive India forward.'

Sonalika consistently ensures that the real needs of our farmers are addressed for every field. The company has set multiple new benchmarks during the month - highest-ever delivery, billing, and production at the World's No.1 tractor plant - all made possible through the meticulous planning, passion, and belief in its collective strengths. More than a pure technological feat, the new achievement reflects on how deeply the company remains in sync with the hands that power the fields and remain as the true symbol of determination and hard work.

