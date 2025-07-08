Sonalika strengthens momentum for FY'26 with Highest Ever Q1 overall sales of 43,603 tractors

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors is known for creating new benchmarks with its heavy duty tractors that are customised for farmers to attain better productivity and prosperity. The approach has enabled the company to register a new record breaking performance in FY'26 with the highest ever Q1 overall sales of 43,603 tractors during Apr-Jun'25. The significant leap forward is a testimony of the brand's promise of 'Dum Aage Badhne ka' for every farmer and its state-of-the-art engineering capabilities across the 20-120 HP tractor segment.

Monsoon across the country is witnessing a significant increase in the Kharif sowing season compared to last year estimates. Sonalika ensures every farmer gets a product that fits his requirement as per crop and soil needs. The company boasts of 400+ highly skilled engineering specialists that leverage every detailed farmer feedback to develop the most advanced technology-powered tractors. Every heavy duty Sonalika tractor is developed using state-of-the-art robotic & automation technologies to meet highest quality standards. The company rolls out a new tractor every 2 minutes at its World's No.1 fully integrated tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Sharing his views on this achievement, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We have always aimed at meaningfully contributing to every farmer's journey with our promise of 'Dum Aage badhne ka' delivered by our heavy duty tractors. We are happy that it has steered us to record our highest ever Q1 overall sales of 43,603 tractors which is inclusive of our best ever June performance. Monsoon has already brought optimism amongst farmers and with record Kharif sowing and optimistic crop estimates, there should be better income flow for farmers moving forward. We will continue to leverage our core values and growth mindset to support our 'farmer-first' belief with innovation and technology that bring about lasting and positive changes in every farmer's life."

