Sonu Builders and Developers to develop 2 Acres land parcel in Bopele, Neral with lavish amenities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Sonu Builders and Developers enters into agreement with Laxmi Buildcon to develop a plot of 2 acres in the Neral Matheran Region. The company aims to develop over 280 residential flats with a total saleable area of over 1.5 lakh square feet. The company aims to generate a total revenue of 55 Crores from this project.

“Sonu Shree Balaji” is the proposed name of the Project on the website. The Project is slated to commence in the 2nd week of February, 2025. The company plans to develop 1BHK and 2BHK flats in the affordable pricing section. The total timeline of the project is marked for 6 years, with a possible extension planned for 1 year.

Sonu Builders and Developers already has massive presence in the Neral region with their current project “ Studio High 5” which is in the final Phase 3 stage. The company has delivered over 280 units in Project Studio High 5.

Neral, Matheran is a beautiful landscape region surrounded by the lush green Matheran mountains. It is a perfect spot for a weekend home. As this region comes in a sensitive zone, there shall be no industrial units in and around the Neral region. This means only good fresh air for homebuyers.

Interestingly, the ticket size of the 1BHK & 2BHK flats in Neral is 18 Lakhs and 27 Lakhs, respectively. More and more homebuyers are latching up at this win-win opportunity.

Neral has become a new hotspot for homebuyers as Ambernath and Badlapur Projects have turned pricey at the moment. The connectivity to reach Neral is decent enough to attract 1st home buyers, too.

You may also note that the government has reinitiated Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY Scheme) from the 1st September, 2024. This helps the homebuyer with a special discount of Rs.1.8 lakh through the PMAY Scheme. One will have to refer to the loan sanctioning banks to confirm the current eligibility criteria in order to claim the PMAY Scheme.

The government is planning a memorable hike for affordable housing in the upcoming budget for the financial year. Let us keep our fingers crossed for the special hike as this could bring immediate relief to middle class home buyers.

About Sonu Builders

Sonu Builders and Developers have been in the construction business since 1997. The developer has completed and delivered all the projects that they have commenced. The company focusses on two missions – quality construction along with on time possession. The company is debt free as of now. The company owns and controls over 30 acres of land parcels in the Raigad region of Maharashtra.

