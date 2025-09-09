Sony India Amplifies the Party with New Products Under ULT POWER SOUND Series

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 9: Sony India today unveiled the second-generation lineup of ULT POWER SOUND series. The new range consists of wireless party speakers ULT TOWER 9 & ULT TOWER 9AC, wireless bluetooth speakers ULT FIELD 5 & ULT FIELD 3 and wireless dual mic, ULTMIC1. All speakers in the series include the ULT button for powerful bass, providing signature sound quality by enhancing the music with one or two different sound modes.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, expressed his excitement at the introduction of new products under ULT POWER SOUND saying "We are committed to consistently delivering innovative audio products that transform the listening experience for our customers. The latest launch of the ULT POWER SOUND series reflects this vision, offering powerful bass and truly immersive sound." Speaking about the association with Karan Aujla, he added, "We're thrilled to have Karan Aujla onboard as the brand ambassador for the ULT range. His strong connection with the youth perfectly resonates with our brand ethos. Together, we aim to bring the exhilarated experience of live performances to every listener, letting them truly feel the power of music."

Sony India's Audio brand ambassador Karan Aujla said, "I'm exhilarated to be part of Sony's revolutionary ULT POWER SOUND lineup. The par excellence audio range from this series transforms the way music is experienced, delivering deep, soul-stirring bass and crystal-clear sound. Whether I'm travelling or even at home, the ULT POWER SOUND products captures every detail and enhances the sound quality like never before."

ULT TOWER 9- the power of Live-Venue sound in your home

The ULT TOWER comes in two versions - ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC, both designed to transform any space into a high-energy entertainment hub. Each model is packed with ULT POWER SOUND, selectable bass modes (ULT1 and ULT2), it brings immersive 360° Party Sound and 360° Party Light that energize any space with festival-like vibes. Whether you're singing karaoke with the mic, jamming on a guitar, or enhancing your favourite shows with the TV Sound Booster, the ULT TOWER 9 adapts effortlessly to your entertainment needs. Designed for convenience, it includes a built-in handle and casters for easy portability, a water-resistant top panel for durability, and a built-in power bank to keep your devices charged. With Sound Field Optimization that adjusts to ambient noise and the ability to connect up-to 100 compatible speakers through Party Connect.

*Buy ULT TOWER 9 and get a wireless dual mic (ULTMIC1) worth INR 19,990*

What sets ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC apart?

- ULT TOWER 9: Offers an impressive 25-hour battery life with quick charging, making it perfect for extended unplugged parties.

- ULT TOWER 9AC: Delivers the same powerful sound and features in a plug-and-play format, ideal for all-day celebrations at home or on the go.

ULT FIELD 5- Compact yet powerful

Take your favourite tunes on the go with the ULT FIELD 5 a compact speaker packed with powerful bass. Designed for convenience with a multi-way strap, it's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, making it perfect for any adventure. Plus, its long battery life keeps the music going longer. Designed for life on the move, the Sony ULT FIELD 5 packs powerful bass into a rugged, compact speaker that's ready for any adventure. Featuring ULT POWER SOUND, it delivers deep, enhanced audio, while the 10 Band Custom Equalizer lets you fine-tune your sound to match your vibe. With up to 25 hours of battery life, a multi-way strap, and an IP67 rating for water, dust, shock, and saltwater resistance, the ULT FIELD 5 is made to perform wherever you go. Sound Field Optimization ensures clear playback even in noisy environments, and with Multi-Device Connection, you can easily switch between two devices for seamless music control. Whether you're hiking, chilling at the beach, or hosting an impromptu party, connect up-to 100 compatible speakers via Party Connect and control your experience with the Sony | Sound Connect Appbecause great sound should never stay still.

ULT FIELD 3 - Powerful sound. Make it your own

Compact, powerful, and designed to move with you, the Sony ULT FIELD 3 delivers deep, punchy bass with ULT POWER SOUND. With up to 24 hours of battery life, a multi-way strap, and an IP67-rated water and dust-resistant build, it's your perfect companion on the go. Whether you're fine-tuning your audio with the 10 Band Custom Equalizer, enjoying optimized sound through Sound Field Optimization, or connecting seamlessly between two devices with Multi-Device Connection, the ULT FIELD 3 adapts to your lifestyle effortlessly. Create a larger-than-life audio experience anytime by linking up to 100 compatible speakers using Party Connect, and control it all easily with the Sony | Sound Connect App. The ULT FIELD 3 proves that powerful sound can go wherever you do and sound exactly how you want it.

ULTMIC1 - Turn up the volume on your voice

Bring your voice to life with the ULTMIC1, the perfect wireless microphone for unforgettable performanceswhether it's karaoke night, a jam session, or a spontaneous sing-along. Engineered to deliver clear, powerful vocals with minimal background noise, the ULTMIC1 ensures your voice shines with rich, dynamic clarity. Featuring Duet Assist, it automatically balances mic volume during dual performances, so no voice gets lost in the mix. With Plug and Play connectivity, simply connect the dongle to your ULT Party Speaker's mic jack and start performing instantly. Enjoy up to 20 hours of mic playtime, fast charging that gives 120 minutes in just 10 minutes and convenient USB charging for hassle-free power-ups anywhere. Compact, responsive, and performance-ready, the ULTMIC1 keeps the music flowing and the energy high, so the spotlight always stays on you.

Availability and Price

The new ULT POWER SOUND products (ULT TOWER 9, ULT TOWER 9AC, ULT FIELD 5, ULT FIELD 3, and ULTMIC1) are available across Sony retail stores - Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce portals in India.

As a special launch offer, customer purchasing the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC, will get a Sony Wireless MIC worth Rs.19,990/- (MRP)

Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

