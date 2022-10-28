Southern Peripheral Road: Emerging as the most sought-after livable sub-cities in Gurugram

Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram is one of the most sought-after destinations for real estate developers and buyers.

Directly connecting Golf Course Extension Road to Sohna Road and NH-8, the region is widely connected to significant spots in the vicinity. This highway is 16 km long and has become a realty hotspot due to the availability of both residential and commercial projects that make it a region worth investing in.

"SPR is emerging as a strong centre for real estate, and the most important factor is its connectivity to important sites in and around the city. It has quite a few modes of transport that make the region conveniently accessible from different directions. Also, this has encouraged the developers to introduce numerous projects in the region as the investors are showing keen interest. It also ensures promising returns as the property prices are continuously rising and the buyers get remarkable profits," said Sahil Kapoor, National Head, 360 Edge.

Adding his point of view to the trend, Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, stated, "Southern Peripheral Road has become a hotspot in Gurugram as the investors are willing to move to the region due to its affordability. Also, its connectivity makes it worth choosing as a destination for owning a property. The availability of all sorts of developments in the vicinity allows a convenient stay for the residents of the vicinity as several amenities are quickly accessible. There are a number of commercial developments that cater to varied needs of residents."

Southern Peripheral Expressway (SPR) constitutes Sectors 68-75 of Gurugram and offers affordable projects compared to Golf Course Extension Road and various other elite sections of the city.

It is an upcoming retail, commercial and housing destination and has metro connectivity with Sector 55 and Sector 56 metro stations of the Delhi Metro. SPR is conveniently connected to commercial catchment areas like Udyog Vihar, Cyber Hub, Golf Course Road, etc. It is also located in close proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport (35-40 minutes).

"Southern Peripheral Road has witnessed considerable growth in terms of property prices, making it investment-friendly as the returns are remarkable. Also, it hosts projects from every segment that make it fit for all-purpose, including retail spaces, residential developments, IT/ITES, and similar other projects. Most of the projects are advancing completion and shall soon be occupied. Simultaneously, residential projects in progress would soon be available for possession," said Mr. Nayan Raheja, Raheja Developers.

Shubham Sardana, Director, Elite PRO said, "Southern Peripheral Road has become the choice of investors as it is well connected and has efficient projects as compared to several regions of Gurugram. It is also more affordable and is accessible for the economic class as well. Even though the property prices remain high as the region has quick connectivity to the capital and routes that lead to significant cities in the vicinity, it remains the preferred location amongst buyers as the rates are still palatable comparatively."

SPR also promises great returns on investment. According to a recent report, property prices have witnessed a growth of approximately 13.34 per cent in the last year and a half. This section of the city is also appropriate for rental properties as they're quite affordable and are drawing the attention of end users in a large volume.

Various commercial setups such as shopping malls, IT parks, and other residential and commercial projects are under development and will boost the demand of the region post-completion.

