Souvik Ghosh joins SkillArbitrage as Vice President – Business Analyst

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 23: Souvik Ghosh’s story starts simply and becomes remarkable on the way. He was a Techie who started off quite conventionally, with a good high, paying job in a decent organization. He has worked with major players in IT across the globe, like iBility, BATs and Wallenius Wilhelmsen (Nissan US), translating user requirements to enterprise-level products.

However, the lack of work-life balance, a common phenomenon in the IT industry, was taking its toll on his quality of life. The pressure was too high, and the reward was not high enough. This prompted Ghosh to choose a less common path and set up shop on the popular freelancing platform, Upwork.

Ghosh remembers that it was not smooth sailing all the way. There were fallouts and some challenges in both getting the work and retaining it at first. But he believes that freelancing and landing well-paying international clients on Upwork is possible for anybody with single-minded determination and the willingness to work really hard in the initial days. Ghosh had both, and soon, he was earning millions through his Upwork gigs.

As SkillArbitrage is all about opening new horizons of remote international opportunities for Indian professionals, Ghosh was a natural fit for the SkillArbitrage Tech Team. Being one of the leading edtech companies, a major pillar in SkillArbitrage’s success is its ever-innovative tech team.

Not only the tech team, which is building unique technology that enables Skill Arbitrage learners to develop their skills faster and build powerful track records and credibility as global professionals, but future learners, especially in the tech industry, will benefit a great deal from Ghosh’s mentorship.

According to SkillArbitrage CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee, “The Company’s vision matches perfectly with Souvik’s aim. We intend to support people who choose unconventional paths to success, and he is somebody who can lead by example.”

About SkillArbitrage

SkillArbitrage trains young professionals from India and other developing countries to get international remote jobs, remote internships and freelance work from startups & SMEs in the US, UK, Canada, UAE and other advanced economies so that they can earn in dollars no matter where they live.

With more businesses around the world getting comfortable with remote workers and realising that they can access a much better talent pool at a fraction of the cost by hiring remotely across borders, it has become increasingly important to help Indian youth to identify, prepare, for and pitch for these cross-border career opportunities.

SkillArbitrage courses and placement support have been especially popular with housewives and mothers of young children, professionals looking for side gigs and extra income, digital natives looking to escape office cubicles & those living in smaller cities who cannot move to large metros to find jobs as they now do not have to restrict themselves to a small local job market anymore.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor