S&P Global India Recognised as One of India's 'Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 28: S&P Global India has been ranked as one of India’s top 10 Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place To Work® in 2023. It also got recognised among India's Best Workplaces™ in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging. These recognitions are a result of S&P Global’s mission to accelerate progress and part of its strategic initiatives and People-First policies in India to create a more inclusive work environment.

S&P Global’s People First philosophy invests in creating an inclusive culture with its forward-looking policies and benefits to accelerate progress across its people, customers and communities. The concentrated efforts on people and DEI strengthens its ability to advance inclusiveness and resilience internally and externally throughout its India operations.

Some of the policies, benefits and work in this area include:

* Gender pay gap reporting to enhance transparency and reduce any gaps

* Investing in career development programs for women leaders

* Paid parental leave for all parents, regardless of gender, welcoming a child through birth, adoption, foster or surrogacy for 26 weeks

* Interactive DEI learning & development platform

* Menopause support

* A parental support program to connect with experts specialising in pregnancy, postpartum care, lactation support, infant sleep coaching 24/7

* Gender-affirmation surgery

Commenting on this, Nilam Patel, Managing Director, India Operations, S&P Global said, “At S&P Global India, we believe that diversity and inclusion are the cornerstones of innovation and growth. We invest in our people, provide essential sustainability intelligence to our customers and accelerate equity in our communities with the support of our External partners/NGOs. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to providing an inclusive and equitable work environment for all and inspire us to strive harder to create a culture that everyone at S&P Global can be proud of.”

S&P Global released its inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report earlier this year, committing to advancing DEI with enhanced disclosure and transparency to create a more intersectional and inclusive future.

Tanuj Gupta, Regional People Lead at S&P Global India said, “We are humbled and proud to be ranked as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women and to be recognised among India's Best Workplaces™ in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging. Our People First culture, our ambitions to continually measure progress and our determination to accelerate progress through our values, policies and practices are what set us apart.”

S&P Global’s People First policy benefits also include: securing the salary of any S&P Global employee unable to work due to a diagnosis of cancer or other chronic disease or serious illness for up to one year; pregnancy loss and reproductive wellness support; menstruation and select personal hygiene products provided free of charge at all office locations; five enterprise wellness days to collectively unplug; nursing parent support among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor