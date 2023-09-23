Spanish with Mrityunjay Unveils Affordable Spanish Courses And DELE Courses For Kids And Adults

Spanish With Mrityunjay, the leading institute offering affordable Spanish and DELE courses online and offline, is proud to announce its commitment to providing the highest quality education to students and adults across the globe.

With a focus on promoting the Spanish Language and culture in India, Spanish With Mrityunjay stands out in the industry for its years of teaching experience and widespread presence in different universities and international schools. This is what makes Spanish With Mrityunjay’s certifications, private sessions, courses, and DELE preparation services the go-to choice for many people.

An ISO9001:2015 certified company, Spanish With Mrityunjay specializes in empowering its students with budget-friendly Spanish and DELE classes, both online and offline. The company boasts a team of college professors and teachers of international schools for the best education and a hundred percent placement assistance. With a passion for literature and language, Spanish With Mrityunjay strives to exceed customer expectations with thoroughly crafted courses, good years of teaching experience, and special discounts for students.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Spanish With Mrityunjay offers affordable classes at two dedicated locations, one in Connaught Place and the other in Hauz Khas. With over five plus years of teaching experience in the field, Spanish With Mrityunjay is committed to providing comprehensive Spanish and DELE reading, writing, and speaking classes to help learners improve their hold over the language.

Spanish With Mrityunjay offers a range of Spanish courses and DELE courses for students and working professionals. Their Spanish preparation program makes sure students successfully pass the DELE examination, the only officially recognized Spanish certificate intended for non-Spanish speakers. The institute provides private sessions for kids and adults, along with group sessions, online and offline. It also provides job-oriented courses, conversational courses for travel and business, and corporate training to ensure cultural diversity in corporations.

Spanish With Mrityunjay uses projectors, televisions, and movie and dance sessions to teach the Spanish Language to its students. The institute carries out regular doubt sessions after each class to educate the students. It provides regular worksheets and uses Google Classroom to make the sessions even more interactive. Their aesthetic classrooms, best-in-class infrastructure, and classes, including Netflix sessions, help students dive deeper into Spanish traditions.

“We are dedicated to expanding our operations tenfold by hiring and delivering the best Spanish education to our customers,” says the Founder of Spanish With Mrityunjay, Mrityunjay Rathore. “Each Spanish and DELE course we deliver aims to make students and working professionals proficient Spanish readers, writers, and speakers. Our courses aim to unite the Spanish and Indian cultures. We provide a great learning environment for our staff and customers along with high-quality education, which separates us from our competition.”

Spanish With Mrityunjay’s excellence in Spanish and DELE courses makes it one of the best institutes of the Spanish Language in Delhi. Their placement partners include Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Amazon, and Cognizant, amongst others. For more information, please visit their website: https://spanishwithmrityunjay.in/.

