Special festive offers on online two-wheeler bookings with Bajaj Finance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: This festive season, Bajaj Finance is thrilled to announce special cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 for customers looking to purchase a new bike with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. Be it for a first-time buyer or the ones looking to upgrade, these special festive offers provide the perfect opportunity to own a reliable and stylish bike.

Festive cashbacks on new bike shopping

During this festive season, Bajaj Finance is offering attractive cashback of up to Rs. 5,000. The offers are a great way to lower the overall cost of a new bike. To avail the offers, the new bike has to be booked online on EMI on Bajaj Mall i.e. with the assistance of a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The festive offers may vary depending on the two-wheeler model, colour, variants, and other factors.

How to get the festive offers on two-wheeler bookings

Getting a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance is quick and hassle-free. Simply visit the Bajaj Mall website or the Bajaj Mall page through the Bajaj Finserv App. Select your favourite bike, choose the EMI plan, and confirm the online booking on Bajaj Mall. A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you to finalise the details of the two-wheeler loan for your new bike. Then, visit the nearest partner showroom to close the paperwork and get the bike delivery details.

Benefits of a two-wheeler loan

For the purchase of a new bike, a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan is a simple solution with several benefits:

* Get up to 100% on-road funding to purchase a new bike. However, there is a basic eligibility criteria to be met for the two-wheeler loan.

* One of the best features of our two-wheeler loan is the flexible repayment tenure of up to 6 years. This gives the ability to choose a plan that as per the financial situation.

* Bajaj Finance offers a quick and efficient approval process. Once the eligibility requirements are fulfilled, the two-wheeler loan approval and disbursal is quick. Also, minimal documents will be required to complete the paperwork.

Special offers on Hero Splendor Plus

Among the top choices this season is the Hero Splendor Plus and the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec.

Here are five reasons why the Splendor Plus stands out, even when compared to popular models like the Honda Shine:

1. Exceptional fuel efficiency: The Splendor Plus boasts an impressive mileage of around 80.6 kmpl, making it perfect for daily commuters.

2. Reliable performance: Equipped with a robust 97.2cc engine, it delivers consistent performance for city rides and longer journeys.

3. Comfortable ride: Designed with rider comfort in mind, it features a well-cushioned seat and smooth suspension for a comfortable experience.

4. Stylish design: With a sleek, modern design and various colours, the Splendor Plus turns heads on the road.

5. Low maintenance cost: Known for durability, the Splendor Plus requires minimal upkeep, reducing overall ownership costs compared to competitors.

Conclusion

Experience the joy of owning one of India's best-selling bikes while taking advantage of the festive cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 from Bajaj Finance. The festive season's incredible offers is an opportunity not to be missed. Owning a new bike such as the Hero Splendor Plus with the financial flexibility of a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan makes the purchase process easier.

*Terms and conditions apply.

