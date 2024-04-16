SpEd@school Secures Bridge Funding, Launches SPEED 2.1 LMS in UAE, Paving the Way for Global Expansion

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: SpEd@school, a leading provider of online special education solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a bridge round of funding from its investors. This funding is intended to accelerate sales and operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while also exploring entry into the North American market. With its robust Learning Management System (LMS) SPEED 2.1, which has experienced significant growth and acceptance in India over the past two years, SpEd@school is poised to revolutionize special education on a global scale.

Since its launch in February, SPEED 2.1 has garnered significant traction in the UAE, effectively addressing the region's urgent special education needs. The platform's early success signals its potential to make a substantial impact on the educational landscape of the region.

This strategic investment reaffirms SpEd@school's commitment to revolutionizing special education through innovative technology solutions. With the infusion of this funding, the company is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion efforts and strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing UAE market.

In addition to securing investment, SpEd@school is excited to announce a strategic partnership with OneAttempt, a prominent education technology company based in Dubai. This collaboration will facilitate SpEd@school's entry into the UAE market and lay the groundwork for collaborative initiatives aimed at advancing special education in the region.

"We are delighted to embark on this new phase of growth with the backing of our investors and partners," said Dr Dhaval Mody, CEO of SpEd@school. "Our partnership with OneAttempt underscores a mutual commitment to empowering educators and supporting students with diverse learning needs across the UAE."

As part of its expansion strategy, SpEd@school is launching live demos and free trials for its flagship product, SPEED 2.1 Learning Management System (LMS). These interactive sessions will provide schools with firsthand experience of SPEED 2.1's comprehensive suite of features and functionalities, including SpEdProbe Assessments and SpEdTrack Individualized Education and Cognitive Programs for children.

"We believe that by offering live demos of SPEED 2.1 LMS, we can showcase the transformative impact of our special education solutions," added Dr Dhaval Mody. "Through personalized learning experiences and data-driven insights, we are empowering educators to create inclusive learning environments that meet the unique needs of every student."

SpEd@school remains committed to driving positive change in special education and looks forward to forging new partnerships, expanding its reach, and empowering educators and students in the UAE and beyond.

For more information about SpEd@school and its innovative special education solutions, visit -https://www.spedatschool.com

SpEd@school is a leading provider of online special education solutions for schools, offering a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to empower educators and support students with diverse learning needs. SpEd@school is a brand from Vrudhi Educational Technologies and Services Private Limited.

