Spherule Foundation’s Dr Geeta Bora bags Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 for her remarkable social service

December 02: In a world of rapid economic development and continuous advancements in the human quest for growth, certain challenges arise on social and economic levels which need deep understanding and support. A prominent NGO headquartered in Pune, Spherule Foundation, has brought about significant change in the lives of thousands of people through its focused social initiatives.

Pride for the organization, Spherule Foundation’s Founder and Director, Dr Geeta Bora, has been honoured with the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022. Shri Prahlad Singh Patel Central Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India was the Chief Guest at the special event, which was held at the Park Hotel, New Delhi, on November 26, 2022. The award was organized by India’s notable digital marketing and PR agency, Times Applaud.

Spearheaded by Dr Geeta, Spherule Foundation has since its inception in 2017, been bringing hope to the lives of thousands of the underprivileged and needy through significant social initiatives and Programmes.

Seeding the Cause

With the solid experience of 14 years in the IT industry as a Software Architect in India and the US and working in making education accessible and affordable to all through technological applications, Dr. Geeta observed and identified the plight and challenges faced by people in India. She decided to stand up for the cause and become a voice for voiceless people. With these thoughts, Dr Geeta established the Spherule Foundation. She built the organisation with the vision to work primarily to bring deep-rooted sustainable change in people’s lives, the vision is to create an equal, just, and sustainable society. With a clearly laid out working structure, the organisation’s mission is designed to work for the less fortunate and economically weaker sections of society.

Addressing the Social Challenges

Currently, Spherule Foundation has a pan India presence. The organization works in 15 Indian states and runs various initiatives related to education, health and hygiene, women empowerment, malnourishment, livelihood, and Environment.

Spherule works in all 17 Sustainable goals of the United Nation including education, livelihood & skill development, health, and women empowerment.

Atmanirbhar Bharat or the Self-reliant India campaign is the vision of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a new India. The Atma nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 Award is an effort of Times Applaud to honor and recognize the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign that aims to make the country and its citizens self-dependent. The event was held to honor the exceptional individuals or companies who are contributing to the development of the nation and working to make India more prosperous. Hence, Dr Geeta Bora, rightly deserves the award for the social services she has rendered through her foundation.

Guiding Words

Dr Geeta is a pragmatic individual who believes in a clean,healthy and just environment that gives equal opportunities to all. In a message to the young professionals, Dr Geeta asks them to be patient listeners and active observers.

She Quotes “Always focus on the root cause of any social issue and try to solve that root cause with this approach we will solve multiple issues together. Today we need Social Innovators, Social Scientists, Social Investors and Social Entrepreneurs, charity alone cannot solve the problems, if that would have been the case we would have at least solved one problem of hunger. So much charity and efforts are put to end hunger but still the problem remains the same. Unless people with new ideas and innovation come forward and consider social projects as critical as a mission Mars project, we cannot solve these problems.

Awards and achievements

Spherule Foundation has Won numerous prestigious awards and achievements since its inception including:

Guinness World Record Holder for conducting the largest lesson on Adolescent health.

India CSR Award 2022, Best NGO of the Year.

Indian Achievers’ Award 2019 for Social work.

BD Sahitya Akademi Award 2018 for its illustrative book “MoonTime” on menstrual health and hygiene.

Samaj Sevi Ratan, by the prestigious Vikramshila University for on-groundwork for malnourishment and Menstrual health and hygiene in the year 2018.

Pad Hero Of India, for Bleed with pride initiative for providing affordable sanitary napkins to women in 2018.

Innovation Software Award was appreciated and awarded for the Virtual Classroom project by Ex-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 2003.

Strengths of Spherule Foundation

Spherule strives to develop processes and techniques with which social issues can be solved and sustainable solutions get delivered. They use technological advancement to scale, increase efficiency and its reach.

Currently, Spherule Foundation is empanelled with TISS (Tata institute of Social Sciences) and working to deliver sustainable solutions and projects. They are also certified by SGS, an international inspection agency that works all over the world in the field of improving quality and productivity, reducing risk, verifying compliance.

Spherule Foundation has some inhouse products including InstaShala, a cloud based platform for delivering Digital and Quality education to underprivileged children. Please visit https://spherule.org/ to know more about the foundation as well its other products and services.

