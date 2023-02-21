Telangana HC seeks report on death of man after police torture

Hyderabad, Feb 21 The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a report on the death of a 35-year-old man following alleged torture in police custody.

The High Court, which took suo motu note of the media reports about the death of Qadeer Khan, asked the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Home Secretary, Medak Superintendent of Police and Station House Officer.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan converted media report as a suo motu writ petition and took it up for hearing on Tuesday.

Four police officers of Telangana's Medak district were suspended on Sunday over the death.

Qadeer, a daily wage labourer, on February 17 succumbed to his injuries he had sustained due to torture by police.

The man was picked up from his sister's house in Hyderabad on January 29 on suspicion of being involved in a theft case. He was taken to Medak where police allegedly kept him in illegal custody for five days and tortured him.

Qadeer was let off on February 2 after he was proved to be innocent. His family alleged that he was tortured by police using third-degree methods.

Due to the alleged torture, Qadeer could not stand on his feet, and his kidneys were also damaged. On February 9, he was admitted to a hospital in Medak.

As Qadeer's condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on February 17.

During a video statement made while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Medak, the victim had named three police officials who had tortured him in custody.

Qadeer said sub-inspector Rajasekhar and constables Prashanth and Pavan Kumar of Medak town beat him up.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar has ordered an investigation by a senior officer into theAincident.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandrasekhar Reddy on February 19 ordered suspension of four policemen, including Circle Inspector Madhu.

The police department has also initiated disciplinary action against the policemen involved.

