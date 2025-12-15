Spice Lounge Food Works Limited Eyes Strategic Acquisitions, Poised for Significant Growth Following Stellar Financial Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15:Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, formerly Shalimar Agencies Limited, has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, to deliberate on significant expansion strategies, including potential domestic and international acquisitions. This crucial board meeting, scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM at the company’s registered office in Hyderabad, will also address other pertinent business matters as permitted by the Chair, all in strict adherence to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The company’s forward-looking agenda underscores a robust appetite for growth, particularly following an exceptional performance in its Quarterly Results (Q2FY26) and half-yearly (H1FY26) financial reports. Spice Lounge Food Works Limited reported a remarkable 157 percent surge in net sales to Rs 46.21 crore and an impressive 310 percent increase in net profit to Rs 3.44 crore for Q2FY26, when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. The first half of FY26 also showcased substantial growth, with net sales escalating by 337 percent to Rs 78.50 crore and net profit rising by 169 percent to Rs 2.26 crore over H1FY25. These figures build upon a strong FY25, during which the company achieved net sales of Rs 105 crore and a net profit of Rs 6 crore, demonstrating a consistent upward trajectory.

In a strategic move to solidify its market position and capitalize on emerging opportunities, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is actively exploring the acquisition of entities and businesses, both within India and internationally. These potential acquisitions, which will be subject to all necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, signal the company’s intent to diversify and scale its operations. This strategic pivot aligns with the company's recent foray into the experiential market, marked by the acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality, which manages popular venues such as XORA Bar & Kitchen and SALUD beach club. Furthermore, the company has signaled its ambition to become a comprehensive lifestyle powerhouse by authorizing its Chairman to evaluate the acquisition of a majority stake in the international luxury dining group Blackstone Management LLC, aiming to establish a significant global footprint.

In parallel with these growth initiatives, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited has also implemented a closed trading window for its designated persons and their immediate relatives, effective immediately. This measure is a proactive step to ensure compliance with the company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and the stringent regulations set forth by SEBI, safeguarding the integrity of its securities trading. Leveraging over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited continues to drive innovation in India’s dining sector, managing a diverse portfolio of over 13 outlets across two states and maintaining a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and delivering high-quality dining experiences.

