Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd. Surges to All-Time High on Stellar Quarterly Performance and Strategic Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited experienced a significant surge on Thursday, with its shares locked at a 5% upper circuit, reaching an all-time high of Rs 65.53 per share. This impressive climb from its previous closing price of Rs 62.41 per share also marks a new 52-week high for the company, underscoring strong investor confidence.

The remarkable performance of the stock is directly attributable to the company’s announcement of outstanding financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 (Q2FY26) and the first half of Fiscal Year 2026 (H1FY26). In Q2FY26, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited reported a substantial 157% increase in net sales, reaching Rs 46.21 crore, alongside an impressive 310% rise in net profit to Rs 3.44 crore, when compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year (Q2FY25). The momentum continued into the first half of FY26, with net sales soaring by 337% to Rs 78.50 crore and net profit growing by 169% to Rs 2.26 crore compared to H1FY25. These figures build upon a strong FY25, during which the company posted net sales of Rs 105 crore and a net profit of Rs 6 crore.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, a dynamic publicly listed food service company, is at the forefront of India’s next generation of dining innovation, drawing upon an extensive legacy of over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise. The company currently oversees and expands a portfolio of more than 13 outlets across two states, featuring a range of leading global and homegrown brands. Formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited, Spice Lounge is committed to operational excellence, strategic brand partnerships, and the leveraging of technology to deliver consistently high-quality dining experiences across casual, quick-service, and fast-casual formats. The company’s ambition is to become a preferred dining destination for a diverse range of consumers across India.

Further bolstering its strategic positioning, Spice Lounge Food Works (SLFW), which benefits from its extensive hospitality experience including its association with brands like Buffalo Wild Wings, is making a significant move into India’s burgeoning experiential market. This is being achieved through the acquisition of 100% of Rightfest Hospitality, an entity that operates popular venues such as XORA Bar & Kitchen and SALUD beach club, and is known for hosting major entertainment events. This strategic acquisition immediately elevates SLFW into an all-encompassing lifestyle powerhouse, specifically targeting affluent millennials and tourists. In a further testament to its global ambitions, SLFW’s Chairman, Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela, has also been authorized to explore the potential acquisition of a majority stake in the international luxury dining group Blackstone Management LLC, a move that would provide SLFW with a significant global platform.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a publicly listed food service company driving India’s next generation of dining innovation, built on over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise. The company currently manages and scales more than 13 outlets across two states under a portfolio of leading global and homegrown brands. Formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited, Spice Lounge utilizes operational excellence, strategic brand partnerships, and technology to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences in casual, quick-service, and fast-casual formats, aspiring to become a preferred choice for diverse dining across India.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor