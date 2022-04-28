Spinny: The Pioneer in Used Car Experiences on Expanding to 30 Cities in 2022

In the face of the pandemic's increasing safety measures, Indian consumer behaviour has shown a tremendous incline toward E-commerce. As health and hygiene have taken prominence amongst consumers, it has become the need of the hour for businesses to transition in response to this evolving buyer persona.

While Spinny's initial motivation was to tap into the experience in India, they fully understood the role digitalisation would play in making their concept of online-to-offline sales a success. And their growing buyer base is a testament to that fact.

Presently, Spinny offers services in 21 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Kochi, and Coimbatore. They are already active in the areas well connected with the bigger cities such as Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Ambala, and Karnal.

Spinny on its Future Plans

Having proved its mettle with a fascinating growth in 2021 alone, Spinny aims to expand to more than 30 cities by the end of 2022. The idea is to further its online deliveries to simplify the buying process for consumers. The platform further aims to apply technological advancements and modern solutions to enhance personal mobility. This decision was made in line with the market numbers slated to record a robust 15 per cent growth uptick in FY2022. As per SIAM, pre-owned car sales are also poised to increase at 10 per cent CAGR by 2024.

To make this expansion possible, Spinny intends to multiply its workforce to 5,000+ employees by the end of 2022. The company's employee-focused policies create a lucrative working environment to flourish and grow. Furthermore, the brand recently announced its association with sports icons PV Sindhu, a believer and a customer of Spinny, and Sachin Tendulkar, a strategic investor and the lead brand ambassador.

Elaborating on its performance, Niraj Singh, Spinny's Founder and CEO, said, "We take heart in Spinny's inherent ease of usage and our quality, we believe, in determining what today's car buyer wants. We are taking the facile and fair Spinny method to new cities in India. The developments were driven by customers' acceptance in online purchases. In 2022, we will continue to earn customers' trust with transparency and cater to the needs of the consumers with utmost precautions and keeping all safety measures in check."

