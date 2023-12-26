Spreading Festive Cheer, "One Wish at a Time": Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Initiative adds a sparkle of joy amongst children

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, an owned media platform established by Godrej Industries dedicated to the food and culinary realm, recently launched its heartwarming initiative, "One Wish At A Time", at the International Food and Beverage Awards 2023. This initiative set out to celebrate the "Joy of Giving" month by featuring a Christmas wishing tree. Three wishes were incorporated into Christmas ornaments for everyone to pick up and hang on the wishing tree installation. Every wish made for the children was fulfilled by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina along with partner brands Godrej Yummiez and Godrej Jersey. The wishing tree was then moved to Godrej One, Vikhroli, where employees, residents, and visiting public alike picked up wishes. To amplify the impact, a digital wishing tab was set up on the Vikhroli Cucina blog, allowing people across the country to participate. The response was overwhelming, with close to 1000 wishes collected both online and offline.

Going beyond numerical milestones and simply delivering gifts to the children, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina further extended its impact, collaborating with Godrej Good and Green and Teach for India to host joyful celebrations for nearly 200 children across Mumbai and Hyderabad. These celebrations included engaging activities like paint stations, Christmas games with Santa, and a special dessert decoration session with senior leadership, including Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries, Sujit Patil, Abhay Parnerkar and Bhupendra Suri.

"At Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, we believe in creating Goodness. #OneWishAtaTime has been one such initiative that aspired to spread joy and greetings of the festive season amongst underprivileged kids," said, Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head - Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Industries Limited. "Unveiled at a celebrity event, the initiative witnessed celebrity chefs, content creators and influencers from the food space making a wish that would be fulfilled by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina through Godrej Jersey and Godrej Yummiez. We further expanded the initiative to the larger public through our digital platforms to garner more wishes allowing people to feel the joy of giving."

Sharing the vision, Abhay Parnerkar, CEO, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, said, "Godrej Yummiez's collaboration with Vikhroli Cucina for One Wish At A Time, goes beyond a mere partnership as it reflects our dedicated commitment to creating a lasting and meaningful impact on the lives of individuals. Through this initiative, we seek to uplift the festive occasions for kids and infuse their lives with joy. As a ready-to-cook food brand known for offering wide range of products, Godrej Yummiez aims to touch the lives of households positively and add to their special moments."

Commenting on the initiative, Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey said, "We have always believed in giving back to the community and making a positive impact in the lives of people. In sync with the same, it was an honor for us at Godrej Jersey to partner with Godrej Vikhroli Cucina for the 'One Wish at a Time' initiative. Seeing the excitement and delight in the eyes of the children as they participated in the festivities and received their Christmas wishes was truly heartwarming. We're proud to play a part in creating memories that will last a lifetime, and we hope that this gesture brightens their holiday season."

Vikhroli Cucina's One Wish at a Time initiative offered a distinctive chance for individuals to celebrate with purpose, proving that the greatest gift is the spirit of giving itself.

About Godrej Vikhroli Cucina

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina is the owned media platform by Godrej Industries platform for food brands, writers, chefs, influencers, bloggers, food lovers, and others to engage, network, and collaborate. The genesis of Vikhroli Cucina was the result of the Godrej vision to bring all its brands operating in the food category together. It is a destination to find curated content from stories, recipes, news, and other gastronomic delights from food lovers, culinary chroniclers, and experts in the industry. We welcome all the connoisseurs of the food world to share their unique recipes or food-related experiences, remain updated with what's happening in the world of food, network and engage with influencers, and read personalized content according to topics that interest you. For more information, visit https://www.vikhrolicucina.com

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Social Media handles: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

