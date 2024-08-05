Spreading Love and Joy Volunteers Bring Hope to Orphanage Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: On the afternoon of August 2, 2024, a heartwarming aid event took place at the Badri Haripur Navada Orphanage in Dehradun. Organized by Asif Ali, the event saw the participation of volunteers Samshad Ahmad, Shajaad Ali, Mohram Ali, Shaban Ali, and Asif Ali, who came together to bring much-needed supplies and happiness to the children at the orphanage.

The event received significant support from the local business Shammi Salon, which donated a wide range of essential items. These included kitchen spices, rice, flour, fruits, oil, ghee, refined oil, raincoats, chocolates, dishwashing liquid, hair oil, shampoo, badminton rackets, mops, disinfectants, laundry detergent, bathroom brushes, candies, and soap. The generous donations not only met the daily needs of the children but also made them feel the warmth and care of society.

During the event, the volunteers engaged in various activities with the children, including a lively badminton match. After the game, the volunteers shared fruits, sweets, and chocolates with the children, filling the orphanage with laughter and joy. This was more than just an aid event; it was an exchange of love and interaction that touched everyone's hearts.

The volunteers expressed their joy and honor in being part of this noble cause. Samshad Ahmad said, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces makes all the effort worthwhile." Shajaad Ali added, "This event has made me realize the importance of love and sharing." The volunteers felt deeply moved and grateful, inspired by the children's innocence and happiness.

Mohd Iliyas, the head of the orphanage, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the volunteers and donors. He said, "These supplies are vital for our children. Your selfless contributions have made this a happy and meaningful afternoon for them."

Guided by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), the event successfully brought societal care and support to every corner of the orphanage. It is hoped that more compassionate individuals will join such initiatives, collectively contributing to the bright future of these children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor