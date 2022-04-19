Sprite's new Thand Rakh Campaign tells audiences to Chill, Literally

Coca-Cola India, one of the country's leading beverage companies, has unveiled a new campaign 'Thand Rakh' for India's favorite lemon and lime-flavored beverage - Sprite. The campaign portrays light-hearted banter to reiterate the brand's core message of being the go-to refresher drink when the summer heat takes over.

Airing from April 20, nationally, 'Thand Rakh' is designed to appeal to teens and young adults who tend to give in to irking situations, as they go about encountering challenges and exploring the world. This campaign urges them to maintain calm during heated moments while encouraging them to take time to reset and stay cool with a chilled bottle of Sprite. Known for the immediate refreshment it provides to consumers, the unique and dynamic lemon-flavored Sprite is the #1 brand within the flavored carbonated drinks category in India. The brand will continue to play a critical role for the Company in times to come, providing a great-tasting beverage for both at-home occasions and on-the-go refreshment. Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavors Category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said, "Sprite has always been known for refreshing consumer's mind and body. Now that summer is here, we want to offer a cold Sprite to chill everyone down from the intense summer heat and the everyday heated moments of stress and pressure. 'Thand Rakh' urges our audience to grab India's ultimate refreshing beverage 'Sprite' and stay calm as they battle the summer heat and the numerous challenges of the 'new normal'. Our brands have always sought to add value across various consumption occasions and this summer, Sprite is ready to keep India chill and cool!" Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, says, "Sprite has always been the refreshment of choice for the smart ones. And the smart ones definitely know that when stuck in a heated situation, it's best to just 'Thand Rakh' and get things done, your way without losing your cool. The new positioning, inspired by our lingo, will truly connect and help keep things cool in an overheated world." "As the heat rises and tempers soar, you know there will be one person who'll keep their cool. Simply because they are smart enough to count on Sprite. For years now, the Sprite person has been the smart one. This year, we take the summer challenge a notch up with the voice of heat making you want to do crazy things. And as always the smart Sprite people know just what to do. In the coolest smartest 'Thand Rakh' way." said Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North). The humorous campaign takes a light-hearted approach to showcase how teens and young adults, in today's day and age, lose their temper in the blink of an eye. It then depicts how, just a sip of Sprite can beat the 'heat' and reinstate calmness to the drinker within seconds. The out-of-the-box campaign, which perfectly aligns with the Coca-Cola Company's purpose of 'Refreshing the World, Making a Difference', will go live on television channels across the country, complemented with digital as well as OOH marketing efforts. Over the years, Sprite has not only established itself as the undisputed youth brand, but has also been leading authentic, edgy, and urban conversations via its marketing efforts. Through the new campaign, Sprite, once again aims to establish itself as the preferred choice of drink, for consumers who would like to take difficult situations in their stride or for those who are simply looking to beat the heat, stay cool, and 'chill' during the scorching summer months ahead. Campaign link:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high-quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products - Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country, with Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives under World Without Waste, Fruit Circular Economy, water stewardship, women empowerment, and many others. For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: and

