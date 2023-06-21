Srauta Wellness is dedicated to make India fit: Praveshh Gaur

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 21: On the eve of World Yoga day, today, Srauta Wellness Centre, a venture that brings everything from wellness to naturopathy for its customers under one umbrella, launched their second branch at Faridabad amid much fanfare. The event took place at the centre's premises, a sprawling property that stretches across 2000 square feet and was attended by over 200 people.

The launch saw the participants engage in activities such as Zumba, Yoga, Meditation, Stress Management sessions, and naturopathy healing. They were awed by the artificial open terrace garden, where one can relax and experience almost all the services of offered by the venture. Apart from the activities centred around fitness and wellness, people were also offered lucrative membership offers.

Speaking at the launch, Praveshh Gaur, Founder and CEO, Srauta Wellness, said, "We are extremely happy to launch the new branch of Srauta Wellness Centre on world yoga day. We founded this venture with the aim of giving people a complete wellness package by bringing everything from a gym to naturopathy under one roof. Medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes and depression are often chronic and interrelated requiring a holistic management perspective. Being fit can save us from huge medical expenses and help us lead a quality life and that is ultimate of Srauta Wellness."

This Faridabad-based wellness centre is everything you need on your fitness journey and covers all aspects of an individual's well-being. Apart from a fully equipped state-of-the-art gym and cardio area, Srauta also houses a separate spa for men and women, a medical OPD facility, naturopathy clinic, rehab for stress management and injury prevention, meditation zone and group activity area. The sprawling 3-floor facility is one of the biggest in Delhi-NCR and features a rooftop garden and a cafe that serves healthy organic food and beverages.

Srauta is poised to become a major disruptor in the segment. There is no other brand in the market which offers such a huge variety of services under one umbrella. With a Fitness Excellence Award to its name, Srauta aims to be recognized as a successful holistic wellness brand across India. The company has grown tremendously since its inception in 2018 and now has a team of 25 well-trained fitness and wellness professionals with more than 15 years of gym and fitness management experience among them. The brand already has more club coming up in Gurgaon and Faridabad and plans to open 3 more such clubs across Delhi NCR by 2025.

