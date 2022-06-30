Sravani Hospitals to honor 50 renowned Hyderabad doctors on National Doctors' Day and launch its hospital website

Over 50 prominent doctors from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the Telangana state will be honored by Sravani Hospitals Madhapur on National Doctors' Day for the first time on July 1 at Hotel Avasa, Madhapur.

"We take the privilege of felicitating the dedicated services of renowned doctors of twin cities and wishing them Happy Doctors Day on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day celebration on July 1," said Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, promoter and managing director of Sravani multi-speciality hospital.

It is the first time that approximately 50 top-tier doctors will be felicitated and honored for their outstanding contributions to individual lives and communities."

"We will launch Sravani Hospital's website ( www.sravanihospitals.com) with the help of our honored guest Padma Shri Dr Manjula Anagani, Dr Mahaboob khan in the presence of renowned doctors from across the twin cities." The Celebration is happening at Hotel Avasa on July 1, 2022.

Dr Sathish Reddy G, Dr Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Dr VVS Chandrasekaram, Dr Ch Madhusudhan, Dr Aswini Annam, and Dr Talacheru Srinivasulu, Dr Satish Ghanta, Dr K. Pavan Kumar will attend the event as the guest of honor.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Dr Bidhan was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962.

According to Dr Chettupalli Naveen, Sravani Hospital is a 75-bed multi-speciality hospital coming up soon at Madhapur in Hyderabad.

The 75-bed Sravani hospital, the brainchild of Dr Naveen Chettupalli and his wife, Sravani Chettupalli, a philanthropist and educationist, is spread across 25,000 square feet and offers more than ten specialities. The team includes eminent and senior consultants like Dr Ashwini Annam, Dr Talacheru Srinivasulu, Dr Prasad Neelam, and Dr Nikhil Reddy.

The hospital has advanced cutting-edge equipment like 32 slice Siemens CT scan, GE Omnibeds Warmers Anesthesia Gas stations, Olympus Endoscopy and ERCP, Karl Storz 4K advanced Laparoscopy, and Philips Monitors. It specializes in Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Medicine, Pulmonology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Orthopedics, Critical and Trauma care, IVF, Radiology & Clinical Imaging, Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Pediatric Surgery, and Plastic Surgery along with state of the art Cardiology Cath lab facility to provide the best health care facilities to patients.

Sravani Chettupalli, CEO of Sravani Hospitals, said, "Sravani hospitals aims to bring the best and most advanced healthcare services in South India. We have a dedicated team of doctors to serve the patients in almost all the fields of medical sciences."

Sravani Hospital will accept appointments at their premises: Plot 91-94 Guttala Begumpet, Cyber hills Madhapur Hyd 500033 post official launch.

Contact : 9133501555 | website : www.sravanihospitals.com

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor