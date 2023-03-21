Sree Metaliks’ SAANCHI Initiative Launches Mission to Improve Women’s Health and Expand Menstrual Hygiene Awareness in Odisha

New Delhi (India), March 21: Draupadi Devi Welfare Organization, a non-profit affiliated with Sree Metaliks, inaugurated its training centre, SAANCHI. This aims to empower women, differently-abled people, and underprivileged populations through education, skill development, and job opportunities. SAANCHI’s mission is to raise health and hygiene awareness by providing high-quality sanitary pads manufactured with the help of local women. This will not only raise awareness about menstruation hygiene, but it will also create job opportunities for local women and differently-abled individuals.

SAANCHI’s launch ceremony on March 15, 2023, received an enormous reaction, with many individuals from neighbouring villages and notable figures joining the project. The program also gave sanitary pads to local women and girls at the event. The participation of a group of distinguished individuals, including Dr. Padmashree Tulsi Munda, Sri Alok Kumar Patel – Tehsildar Barbil, Dr. Lal Subendu Sahdev- Special Educator, Sri Abhishek Panda – Executive Officer: Barbil Municipality, Sri Laxman Mahanta: Chairman Barbil Municipality, Sri Avnikant Pradhan: Regional Manager, OMC, and Dr. Subhagya Rashmi Ranjan Samal: Chief Medical Officer; Sri D.K. Giri: CGM Gua Sail; Sister Karuna, Principal, St. Mary’s School, Barbil; Rashmita Mahanty, Counselor; Nalini Agarwal, Director of Sree Metaliks Ltd.; Shalini Kaushik, Project Director, Saanchi; and several others provided enormous value to the occasion.

SAANCHI Project Director, Shalini Kaushik, emphasized that menstrual hygiene is crucial for the overall health and well-being of adolescent and female populations. She went on to state that the establishment of SAANCHI is a significant step towards empowering and improving lives through a combination of education and healthcare, which are essential rights.

SAANCHI, DDWO’s project, aims not only to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene but also to provide long-term job prospects for local women and emphasize its success. This multifaceted approach to women’s empowerment and community development is expected to make a significant difference in the lives of those who benefit. SAANCHI’s effort to promote menstrual hygiene awareness and job creation demonstrates its commitment to creating a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Sree Metaliks Ltd. formed DDWO in 2002 as a non-profit organization devoted to delivering education and health services in Odisha. The charity runs four schools in Odisha, impacting thousands of children from diverse backgrounds. The schools provide education from nursery to secondary level, including art, music, and cultural education, as well as education, support, and special requirements for differently abled people. The goal of DDWO is to empower people through education and foster a more inclusive society.

SAANCHI’s launch event was a success, with a great response from the community. The program aims to broaden its reach and make menstrual hygiene a priority. For more information on SAANCHI and its mission, please visit: www.mysaanchi.com

