Sri Adhikari Brothers associate with multi-starrer THANK GOD, post success of web series Karm Yuddh

Sri Adhikari Brothers associate with T-Series and Maruti International for multi starrer film "THANK GOD", starring Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet and Siddharth Malhotra to be released on October 25, 2022, directed by Inder Kumar. The film has garnered overwhelming response from its official trailer, which has crossed 50 million views. Its song "Manike" has become current craze and netizens are showering their love on the song. T-Series is one of the biggest production house/ Studio, which has multi releases week after week. Inder Kumar is a successful name with multiple hits in his name and well-known for his "Masti" and "Dhamaal" series.

Sri Adhikari Brothers' web series "Karm Yuddh" which was released on September 30, 2022, on Disney + Hotstar has also become the talk of the town and achieved stupendous success. After becoming most watched web series in its very first week, it has continued its march with second week ending October 9, 2022, also and become the most watched web series across all platforms, Report by Ormax media. "Karm Yuddh", directed by Ravi Adhikari has been shining with its performances with Paoli Dam, Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Chandan Roy Sanyal and many more. Its current IMDb rating is 8.5 /10. 90 per cent netizens appreciated the performances, direction and presentation. Media baron Markand Adhikari says, "We are quite confident that our association with T-Series and Maruti International will conquer the hearts of people. Induji has the knack of mass entertainment. After our web series "Karm Yuddh" super success, I am very confident that our legacy will victoriously march ahead with Ravi and Kailasnath Adhikari."

To race with shifting trends in the media and entertainment industry, Sri Adhikari Brothers Group introduced its new wing Happii Digital and Broadcasting Network Private Limited in 2017. Sri Adhikari Brothers Group is a leading Indian M&E conglomerate with interests in Broadcast, films, content production and publishing.

At Happii, digital artists, programmers, engineers, technicians and operators, working inside the several departments, develop creative contents, using cutting-edge tools and innovative working methods. They provide creative insight and deliver creative ideas and content that speaks and connects with their clients and target audience.

