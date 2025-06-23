Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology Celebrated International Yoga Day with "Yoga for One Earth, One Health"

SMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology (SAIT), Indore, observed the 11th International Yoga Day with an inspiring event titled "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," emphasizing the vital connection between personal well-being and planetary health.

Under the skilled guidance of Yoga Instructor Mr. Ajay Joshi, students, faculty, and staff came together in a rejuvenating yoga session held on campus. The two-hour event began with foundational asanas and breathing techniques, followed by group participation in Surya Namaskar sequences. Attendees also explored the 7 Kundalini chakras, learning how energy alignment through yoga can aid in mental and emotional healing.

A unique feature of this year's celebration was an eco-awareness initiative involving 6 distinct waste bins for effective trash segregation (practiced by Indore Municipal Corporation) underscoring the institute's commitment to environmental sustainability. Each bin was color-coded for different waste types: Plastic, Organic, Paper, Metal, Glass, and E-waste.

The event concluded with a meditative session and collective chanting for peace and global harmony.

Prof. Amit Holkar, Head Academics, Sri Aurobindo Institute of technology, commented, "Yoga not only builds inner strength but also fosters harmony with the environment. Today's event reminds us that health both personal and planetary is interconnected."

The celebration was part of SAIT's ongoing efforts to promote holistic education, integrating physical well-being, mental clarity, and ecological responsibility.

The co-organized by SAIT - SAC (Student Activity Cell), Avahaan (Social Activity Club) & Desperado (Sports Club).

The Yoga Day celebration at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology inspired both students and staff to actively participate in the nationwide 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' campaign initiated by the AYUSH Department, Government of India.

