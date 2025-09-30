Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's ENT Experts Raise Awareness on Vocal Strain And The Effects That Can Follow When Vocal Cords Work Overtime

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30: ENT specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital focus on the vocal strain experienced by professionals who put their vocal cords to utmost use. This release focuses on spreading awareness and the importance of seeking early treatment before it interrupts daily livelihood.

From teachers addressing classrooms full of students, to singers captivating audiences, to corporate employees spending hours on calls and presentations, voice is the most essential professional tool. Yet, many people ignore the early signs of vocal strain until it becomes a chronic problem. ENT specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital aim to educate professionals on how to identify, prevent, and manage voice-related issues before they escalate.

Understanding Vocal Strain

Vocal strain is a condition that occurs due to the overuse of the voice, which eventually leads to irritation, pain, or damage to the cords. While it can affect anyone, professionals who rely heavily on their voice are particularly at risk.

The voice is similar to that of any other muscle in the body. If it is overworked without rest or proper care, it begins to show signs of fatigue. Ignoring these signs can lead to long-term problems, including vocal nodules, chronic hoarseness, or even loss of voice.

Which Are Professionals At Risk?

Certain careers place exceptional demands on the voice.

- Teachers and Lecturers: They spend hours speaking in classrooms, often without microphones, straining their vocal cords daily.

- Singers and Performers: Continuous practice, rehearsals, and stage performances put enormous stress on their vocal folds.

- Call Center Employees and Corporate Staff: Long hours of phone conversations, meetings, and presentations leave little room for vocal rest.

- Public Speakers, Politicians, and Lawyers: Their professions rely on powerful voice projection and extended speaking periods.

Understanding The Common Signs of Vocal Strain

Most people dismiss early symptoms as minor inconveniences. However, ENT doctors at SRH emphasize that these are warning signals:

- Hoarseness or change in voice quality

- Frequent throat clearing

- A feeling of dryness, tightness, or lump in the throat

- Reduced vocal range (especially noticeable in singers)

- Pain or discomfort after speaking for long periods

- Voice fatigue - where the voice becomes weaker the longer one speaks

If one finds that the voice no longer sounds the same, or one struggles to speak after a day of work, it's time to seek medical help. Early intervention can prevent permanent damage.

How Vocal Strain Impacts Life?

For professionals, voice is not just a medium of communication - it is their livelihood. Teachers may struggle to deliver lessons, singers may be forced to cancel performances, and corporate professionals may lose confidence in meetings. Beyond career impact, vocal strain also affects personal life - simple activities like reading a bedtime story, having conversations, or participating in social gatherings become difficult.

The Tips To Prevent Vocal Strain

The ENT team at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital shares practical, everyday tips for professionals to protect their voices:

- Stay Hydrated - Keeping your vocal cords hydrated by drinking water ensures they're moist.

- Avoid Overuse - Rest the voice whenever possible; silence is as important as exercise.

- Use Amplification Tools - Teachers and speakers should use microphones instead of shouting.

- Warm Up the Voice - Just like athletes stretch before activity, professionals should practice gentle vocal warm-ups.

- Maintain Good Posture - Proper posture improves breathing and reduces strain.

- Avoid Irritants - Smoking, excessive caffeine, and alcohol can dry out and irritate the vocal cords.

- Limit Throat Clearing - Constant throat clearing can impact the vocal cords. Instead, sip water or swallow.

- Seek Early Medical Help - Prolonged hoarseness that lasts for more than two weeks should be checked by an ENT specialist in Coimbatore.

At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, the Department of ENT provides advanced and customized care for voice-related disorders. The hospital is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools to examine vocal cord function in detail. Treatment approaches include:

- Voice Therapy: Guided by trained speech-language pathologists, therapy helps patients learn healthier voice techniques.

- Medical Management: Addressing underlying issues like acid reflux or allergies that worsen vocal strain.

- Minimally Invasive Surgery: For cases involving vocal nodules, polyps, or cysts.

Voice therapy is highly effective. It's not just about healing damage but about teaching people how to use their voice correctly so that the problem doesn't return.

Vocal strain may seem like a small problem, but for professionals who depend on their voices every day, it can be life-altering. By raising awareness, sharing preventive measures, and providing advanced treatments, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital continues to stand at the forefront of ENT care in Coimbatore.

