SS Mobile Aims for Record-Breaking Festive Sales with 1 Lakh Smartphones and Rs 300 Cr Revenue Target

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: SS Mobile, India's 5th largest mobile retail chain, has set an ambitious target for this festive season with the goal of selling 1 lakh handsets and generating Rs300 crore in revenue. The SS Mobile Big Dussehra Sale, starting from October 9th, features the exclusive '1 Pe 4' offer, where customers can enjoy four incredible benefits, including premium gifts up to Rs5,999, a 2-year warranty, discounts up to 30%, and cashback up to Rs12,000 on smartphone purchases.

Siddharth Shah, Founder & Chairman of SS Mobile, highlighted the company's focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience this festive season. "The festive period is an opportunity for us to deepen our connection with customers by offering them the latest mobile technology, competitive deals, and unmatched service. We have optimized our inventory, boosted customer support, and introduced exclusive offers to ensure a smooth and enjoyable shopping experience. We are confident that with these efforts, we will meet our goal of 1 lakh handset sales and achieve Rs300 crore in revenue."

The offer includes popular models like the iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs39,999 with easy instalments of Rs79 per day. Customers can also enjoy up to Rs15,000 in benefits on the newly launched iPhone 16 series. AI-powered smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE are available at an attractive price of Rs29,999, reflecting a massive Rs45,000 discount. Other top deals include Vivo's V40 series at just Rs10 down payment and monthly instalments of Rs1,945 and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G with a zero down payment and Rs12,000 discount.

The Big Dussehra Sale also features budget-friendly options like the Redmi 13C 5G, starting at Rs7,499, Realme C63 5G at Rs8,999, and Oppo K12x 5G with cashback offers of up to Rs1,300. For entry-level buyers, the Itel A50C comes bundled with a free smartwatch for an effective price of Rs3,499, along with similar deals on Realme and Redmi models starting from Rs5,999.

Customers can enjoy up to 75% off on accessories, including smartwatches, AirPods, power banks, and neckbands from top brands like Boat, Fire Bolt, Noise, and OnePlus. Smart TVs from Mi, TCL, and Itel are also available starting at Rs4,999, with select models offering free soundbars.

With over 300 branches in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, SS Mobile has become a leading player in the mobile retail industry by focusing on customer-centric strategies, offering a wide range of mobile devices, and ensuring accessibility to the latest technology in underserved regions. The company's commitment to innovation and service excellence has driven its growth and success over the years.

SS Mobile

SS Mobile, India's 5th largest mobile retail company, is a prominent brand in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, known for its extensive range of smartphones, accessories, and smart TVs, coupled with top-notch customer service. With a growing community of 61 lakh satisfied customers, SS Mobile continues to lead the market with innovative offers and unbeatable deals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor