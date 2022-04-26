St. Botanica launches First National TVC Starring Brand Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan

India's fastest growing DTC haircare brand St. Botanica launches its first-ever national TVC with the message #StBotanicaGlamHair. The campaign features a newly appointed brand ambassador - Kareena Kapoor Khan. Over the years, St. Botanica has created premium hair care products. It has established a unique positioning using Bioactives sourced from nature's most exotic ingredients.

The campaign highlights the many kinds of wear and tear that your hair goes through daily. The film features their iconic Moroccan Argan Shampoo, a core favourite from the Moroccan Argan Range of hair products. The TVC establishes how using ultra-nourishing products with the power of Moroccan Argan to care for your hair helps battle and reverse damage caused by styling, heat, exposure and more, giving you glamourous hair that shines. This represents a manifestation of the core campaign message - 'Glamourous hair, every day! The hero haircare range - St. Botanica Moroccan Argan Oil range is powerfully showcased in the film - highlighting the very significant role the haircare products play in everyday life of women.

The film features movie icon Kareena Kapoor Khan taking the audience through the stresses and damage her hair goes through. Between split ends to hair loss, heat-induced damage, every day can take a severe toll on hair health. The film informs consumers that this is where St. Botanica's Moroccan Argan range comes into play. It's no secret that much of Argan oil's magic stems from its composition: it's rich in Omega 3 and 6, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that revive dull and damaged hair through intense nourishment and conditioning.

St. Botanica is a brand that believes in perfecting the art of hair and skincare by using the best of nature and natural Botanics. A careful process involving identifying, curating, and sourcing the world's most exotic, natural ingredients makes formulas elective, giving desired results for the most discerning Indian consumer.

Commenting on the campaign, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty and FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group, says, "With St. Botanica, we introduce the power of highly efficacious exotic natural ingredients in toxin-free paraben-free formulations. We are bringing in the power of Moroccan Argan in our range of shampoos and conditioners. Moroccan argan is a rich source of Omega 3 and 6. It deeply nourishes your hair so that you can enjoy styling, spraying blow-drying without any fear of damage."

Actor and Brand Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "I'm excited to be a part of St. Botanica's first ever TVC. I deeply resonate with the brand's philosophy and its product formulations which are derived from nature's most exotic ingredients from across the globe. St. Botanica is a brand I trust to keep my hair looking fabulous all year long, and I'm glad to be associated with the brand."

The campaign debuted on St. Botanica's social channels- YouTube and Instagram on the 25th of April and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.

Priti Rajput Head of Category, Personal Care, St. Botanica Sheena Jain, Sr. Brand Manager, St. Botanica

Aditi Bhalotra, Marketing Consultant, St. Botanica Big Momma writers room

Big Momma productions (www.bigmomma.in) Director- Sohini Dasgupta

DOP- Anil Mehta

St. Botanica offers a carefully curated range of premium hair, skincare and wellness products. The brand has a unique positioning, using bioactive and elevating natural products using science. The brand believes in perfecting the art of skin and hair care by using the power of science to extract the best from nature and natural Botanics. All the products are enriched with 'bioactive' like biotin, retinol, collagen, etc. These are the most potent molecules found in raw ingredients intended to make the formulations elective, giving you desired results. While 'natural' is a well-explored space today, with many brands in the personal care space, the brand focuses on efficacy while having natural roots for the discerning Indian consumer.

