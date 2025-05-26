Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited Reports Robust FY25 Results, Achieving Strong Growth

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26: Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL), one of India's leading high-end equipment manufacturers for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, today announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025. Standard Glass is a complete engineering solutions provider for the pharma and chemical sectors. We are a super brand for pharma and chemical high-end process equipment and an end-to-end solution provider for both industries.

The company has delivered a solid performance, underpinned by strong revenue growth, robust margins, and key strategic developments that position it for continued future growth.

Key Financial Highlights

FY25 (Full Year) Performance

* Total Income: Rs 626 Crs, up 13.9% YoY

* EBITDA: Rs 120 Crs, up 18.6% YoY; EBITDA margin improved to 19.1%

* Profit Before Tax (PBT): Rs 94 Crs, up 17.2% YoY

* Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs 69 Crs, up 14.4% YoY; PAT margin improved to 11%

Q4 FY25 (Quarterly) Performance

* Total Income: Rs 171 Crs, up 19.7% QoQ

* EBITDA: Rs 28 Crs; EBITDA margin at 16.6%

* PBT: Rs 22 Crs, up 3.1% QoQ

* PAT: Rs 16 Crs, up 3% YoY; PAT margin at 9.6%

Note: A significant export order was delayed due to a delay in obtaining an export license and delay in receipt of final approvals from overseas customers. The manufacturing process was completed on schedule, and the order was prepared for dispatch but could not be shipped due to the above. It is expected that this order will be shipped in the first quarter of FY26.

Capex & Expansion Plans

* Planned Capex: Rs 130 Crs over the next 2-3 years

* Total expansion: 5.5 lakh sq. ft.

* Existing capacity: 60-ton crane, 60mm thickness fabrication

* Enhanced capability facility: Existing facilities have a 60-ton crane, and can handle up to60mm thickness fabrication, enhanced capabilities to include 100-ton crane, 100mm thicknessfabrication capability - enables entry into global heavy engineering opportunities

* Currently 5 welding robots; planning to increase multi-fold

Driving automation, mechanisation, quality, and productivity. Facilities being upgraded to global standards with automated and/or mechanised fabrication lines. These investments will unlock high-value opportunities, enhance product innovation, and fortify SGLTL's global leadership.

Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, Standard Glass Lining Technology commented: "FY25 was a defining year for Standard Glass. Despite the deferred exports, we achieved double-digit growth across all key metrics. This gives us a strong head start for FY26 and shows the resilience and scalability of our model.

We are entering an exciting growth phase, driven by new technologies and high-performance equipment for regulated global markets. Our partnerships with GL Hakko Japan and IPP USA are translating into real commercial traction. With a robust order book, new product lines, and continued investment in infrastructure and innovation, the future of SGLTL is bright and transformational."

Strategic Milestones

Landmark Partnership with AGI Group, Japan

* Signed a 20-year strategic partnership with AGI Group and GL Hakko (Japan)

* SGLTL will exclusively manufacture and market shell and tube glass-lined heat exchangers - first time outside Japan

* 150 advance domestic orders secured ahead of the mechanised facility launch in Q4 FY26

* Initial capacity: 200 units/month in steady state

* Addressable market: Latent market size is estimated to be Rs 2,000 Cr at current prices in India, $2 billion globally

* Standard Glass holds exclusive global supply rights (excluding Japan)

This development represents a significant inflection point for the pharmaceutical and chemical heat exchange industry positioning Standard Glass to capitalize on a high-growth opportunity and strengthen its leadership in a critical niche

Inauguration of Unit-5

* Standard Glass Commissions Unit-5 to Expand Capacity and Streamline Operations

* Standard Glass is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of Unit-5, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spread across over 100,000 sq. ft, developed as part of our ongoing strategic capacity expansion plan. This milestone significantly augments our production capabilities to meet rising domestic and international demand across key sectors, including pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals.

* In line with our focus on operational efficiency and footprint optimization, the entire operations of Unit-2previously located at Plot No. 1, Apuroopa Township, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad - 500055, Telangana, and spanning approximately 38,000 sq. fthave been fully relocated and integrated into Unit-5. This consolidation enables streamlined workflows, improved cost efficiencies, and better scalability to support long-term growth.

* This expansion reinforces our commitment to delivering value to stakeholders through strategic investments in infrastructure and capability enhancement.

* This relocation and operational consolidation are expected to:

* Improve overall operational efficiency

* Expand our production capabilities

* Optimize resource utilization

This strategic move strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality products in a timely manner while supporting future growth.

Exclusive Supply Agreement with Gale Process Solutions LLC (USA)

We are pleased to announce that our material subsidiary, M/s. S2 Engineering Industry Private Limited, has entered into an exclusive and long-term supply and purchase agreement with Gale Process Solutions LLC, an affiliate of International Process Plants and Equipment Corporation (IPP), USA. The agreement was executed on March 10, 2025, and became effective on the same day.

Under this agreement, S2 Engineering will export, sell, and supply stainless steel, carbon steel, and nickel alloy-based productsmanufactured at its facilitiesto Gale Process Solutions LLC's customers across specified international markets.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in our global growth strategy, offering enhanced access to key international geographies and strengthening our position as a trusted supplier in the global process equipment and engineered systems space.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor