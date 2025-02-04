Star Engineers India Unveils Advanced Battery Chargers and Smart TFT Clusters for Next-Gen Mobility

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Star Engineers India, a leader in cutting-edge automotive solutions, proudly announces the launch of its versatile range of battery chargers and TFT instrument clusters, tailored to revolutionise modern mobility across industries. These innovations cater to electric vehicles, farming equipment, and other mobility applications, providing smooth connectivity, safety, and performance.

Advanced Battery Chargers:

Designed to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient charging, the new battery chargers range from 500W to 20KW and are suitable for:

1. 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers - Optimised for electric scooters, rickshaws, and cars.

2. Farming Equipment - Ideal for tractors, sprayers, and other electric-powered tools.

3. Mobility Equipment - Perfect for golf carts, e-loaders, and specialised vehicles.

With features like inbuilt short-circuit protection and a robust design, these chargers ensure safe, reliable, and efficient energy delivery to support the transition to sustainable mobility solutions.

Smart TFT Instrument Clusters:

Ranging from 3.5 inches to 7 inches, the new TFT instrument clusters are packed with features such as:

1. CAN Communication: Seamless data exchange with vehicle systems.

2. Telematics: Integrated mobile navigation and remote connectivity.

3. Camera Support: Front and rear camera integration for added safety.

4. Voice Control: Hands-free operation for enhanced convenience.

5. Smart Compatibility: Can be paired with smart helmets and smart bags for a comprehensive rider experience.

These advanced clusters are engineered to enhance user experience, ensuring connectivity and safety for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers.

"Our mission has always been to drive innovation that enhances the mobility experience while addressing the evolving needs of the industry," said a company spokesperson. "With the launch of our Advanced Battery Chargers and Smart TFT Instrument Clusters, we are reaffirming our commitment to sustainability, safety, and technology leadership in the automotive sector."

For more information, visit www.starengineersindia.com.

About Star Engineers India:

Star Engineers India Private Limited has been at the forefront of innovation and excellence in manufacturing advanced electronic components for the automotive industry, including the two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and electric vehicle segments.

Founded in 1988 by the visionary Mr. K. Lal, Star Engineers has established itself as a global leader, offering advanced solutions for both automotive and non-automotive sectors. Under the guidance of Mr. Divya Ramraika (MD), the company emphasises quality, cost-effectiveness, and timely delivery (QCD), earning a reputation for reliability and innovation.

The company's diverse product portfolio includes battery chargers, instrument clusters, ignition controls, sensors, regulators and rectifiers, speedometers, automotive lighting, motor-control units, and more, catering to both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) segments.

With a commitment to sustainability and technological advancements, Star Engineers India continues to drive the future of mobility through its pioneering solutions.

Media contact:

+91 9145003750 / +91 8411005303

marketing@starengineersindia.com

