Star Health Insurance Launches Nationwide Campaign on World Osteoporosis Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21: In the lead-up to World Osteoporosis Day on October 20, Star Health and Allied Insurance, India's leading standalone health insurer, has announced the launch of a major nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness about osteoporosis. This year's campaign, with a special focus on women who account for a staggering 69% of diagnosed osteoporosis cases in India, seeks to educate the public about the disease and encourage early diagnosis and preventive measures.

As part of this initiative, Star Health will offer free bone scans in over 46 cities across India, including Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore, on October 19, 2024. These scans will be accompanied by educational wellness camps where attendees will receive nutritional advice, consultations with healthcare professionals, and resources on how to prevent and manage osteoporosis.

Mr. Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, emphasized the company's commitment to promoting preventive healthcare, "Osteoporosis is the most common bone disease, affecting 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over the age of 50. Our goal with this initiative is to provide the tools for early detection and to empower people to take proactive steps in managing their bone health. By offering free bone scans and running awareness camps across the country, we aim to reduce the long-term impact of osteoporosis and improve the quality of life for people at risk. This initiative is part of Star Health's larger wellness focus on preventive healthcare and creating a healthier Bharat."

Osteoporosis in India: A Growing Concern

Osteoporosis, a condition that leads to weakened bones and increased risk of fractures, often goes undiagnosed and untreated, especially among women. Due to hormonal changes with age, women are at a higher risk, and the disease typically remains silent until a fracture occurs. This can have a debilitating impact on quality of life, leading to long-term disability or even mortality.

From FY 2015 to H1-FY 2025, Star Health has processed 1,566 osteoporosis-related claims, with women accounting for the overwhelming majority. These statistics highlight the pressing need for increased public awareness and preventive measures, especially among women, who are disproportionately affected. Without early detection, osteoporosis can go unnoticed until bones have become so fragile that even minor incidents can result in fractures.

Campaign Highlights

- Free bone scans in over 46 cities across India on October 19, including major metros like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

- 50 Wellness Camps offering nutritional guidance, consultations with specialized healthcare professionals, and educational sessions on osteoporosis prevention and treatment.

- A focus on women's health, as they represent the largest demographic affected by Osteoporosis, accounting for 69% of the cases processed by Star Health.

- A call to action urging the public to "step up for bone health" by ensuring regular exercise, maintaining a bone-healthy diet, and adopting lifestyle changes to prevent bone deterioration.

Osteoporosis is a silent epidemic that affects millions globally, but in India, its prevalence is rising, particularly among post-menopausal women. Despite its widespread impact, the disease often remains undiagnosed until a fracture occurs, leading to significant health, social, and economic burdens. In women, fractures due to osteoporosis can lead to serious complications such as loss of independence, reduced mobility, and a higher risk of subsequent fractures.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412 | NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 887 offices, 30,000+ healthcare providers, 718,000 agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also the first in India to settle over 1 crore claims. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr.

For more information visit https://www.starhealth.in/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/4977585/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg

