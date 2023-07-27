Star Miss Teen India 2023 and Miss Supermodel India 2023: Celebrating Beauty and Talent in Jaipur

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27: On the 16th of July 2023, Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur witnessed a grand spectacle of beauty, talent, and grace as Star Miss Teen India 2023 and Miss Supermodel India 2023 pageant took center stage. The event, organized by Sourav Anand (Rishi), founder of Star Entertainment Production, and Akanksha, Managing director of Star Entertainment Production, The Show was directed by the renowned Lokesh Sharma.

A total of 65 contestants from various corners of the country vied for the coveted titles in a series of rounds that tested their beauty, talent, wit, and grace.

The pageant comprised various rounds, including the Introduction Round, Personal Interview, Talent Round, National Costume Round, Q&A Round, Evening Gown Round, and Swimsuit Round. Each round allowed the contestants to shine in their unique way and impressed both the judges and the enthusiastic audience.

Among the 47 contestants, several young women stood out for their exceptional performances, but it was Zahabiya Daginawala who was crowned Miss Teen Universal India 2024. Her grace, confidence, and poise earned her the opportunity to represent India on the international stage in Peru. Similarly, Akshita Pinapaty was crowned Miss Teen Global Beauty India 2024 and will represent the country in Brazil, while Sanjana Varada will represent India in Paraguay after being crowned Miss Teen Globe India 2024.

The titles of Miss Eco Teen India 2024 and Miss Teen of the Universe India 2024 were claimed by Reet Mayur Singh and Parnavi Singh, respectively. Reet will represent India in Egypt, while Parnavi will proudly represent her country on home soil. Riya Arpit Shah, the winner of Miss Teenager Universe India 2024, will represent India internationally in Indonesia. Mihika Vanage was crowned Miss Teen Charm India 2024 and will showcase her charm in Venezuela.

The pageant also recognized the talent and beauty of the first and second runners-up. Akshita Sharma and Shubhangi Gautam earned the titles of Miss Teen India 2023 1st Runner-up and Miss Teen India 2023 2nd Runner-up, respectively. Their outstanding performances left a lasting impression on the judges and the audience alike.

Not to be outdone, Miss Supermodel India 2023 brought its own flair to the evening. Sunayana Chawla was crowned Miss Eco International India 2024 and will represent the nation in the Miss Eco International pageant held in Egypt. The first runner-up title in this category was awarded to Shrawani Dudulkar, while Almira Chanil claimed the second runner-up position.

The Star Miss Teen India 2023 and Miss Supermodel India 2023 pageant proved to be an unforgettable event, not just for the winners but for all the contestants who showcased their immense talent and beauty. The evening came to a close with a sense of pride and excitement as the winners look forward to representing India on the international stage.

