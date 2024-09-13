Star-Studded Gauri Ganpati Hosted by Usha Kakade Shines with Bollywood Glamour and Philanthropy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 13: In a grand and heartfelt celebration of Gauri Ganpati, Usha Kakade played host to an array of Bollywood celebrities and dignitaries at her residence. The star-studded guest list included renowned actors such as Zeenat Aman, Tanishaa Mukerji, Urmila Matondkar, and the beloved stars of Bollywood Wives fame: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, alongside actor Samir Soni. Adding to the glamour were Sairat stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, along with Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda.

The event was a dazzling blend of devotion, tradition, and festivity. One of the most moving highlights of the event was a stunning dhol-tasha performance by 25 blind girls, showcasing not only their musical talent but also the spirit of inclusion and empowerment that the Kakade family holds dear. Their stirring performance set a powerful tone for the event, reflecting the hosts' commitment to honoring both the spiritual and community aspects of the festival.

Known for her deep-rooted devotion and charitable endeavors, Usha Kakade ensured that this Ganesh Chaturthi was more than just a lavish affair. Her dedication to supporting underprivileged communities shone brightly through this memorable event, which blended Bollywood glamour with meaningful philanthropy.

As the beats of dhol and tasha filled the air, guests participated in traditional aarti ceremonies and offered their prayers to Lord Ganesha, while enjoying the warmth of Kakade's hospitality.

Speaking on the occasion, Usha Kakade said, "Gauri Ganpati is a time of devotion, reflection, and giving back to society. I feel blessed to share this special celebration with such talented individuals, and to witness the beautiful performance by the young girls, which truly touched our hearts."

This celebration not only marked the festive spirit of Gauri Ganpati but also Usha Kakade's unwavering commitment to social causes, making it a memorable occasion for all those present.

