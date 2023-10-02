Stars take centre stage at Ahmedabad’s premier fashion extravaganza ATFW Season 2

Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week Season 2 puts the spotlight on fashion

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 2: Ahmedabad witnessed its most spectacular display of style and elegance as the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week (ATFW) Season 2, presented by The Times Group, culminated on Friday. The three-day event left its mark on the city, mesmerising the audience and establishing itself as the epitome of fashion in Ahmedabad.



The third and final day of the extravagant fashion affair showcased a star-studded lineup of designers and design studios, each adding their unique charm to the glittering runway. The ramp was set ablaze with creativity and innovation from the get-go, starting with the enchanting creations of Darshi Shah and Bhavin Trivedi, followed by the stunning showcase from SIMS Designer Studio by Seema Kalavadia.



The highlight of the day was Bollywood sensation Sanya Malhotra gracing the runway as the showstopper for designer Amrin Khan. The audience was left in awe of her grace and style. The grand finale of ATFW Season 2 was a fashion spectacle, with actress Athiya Shetty setting the ramp on fire in the enchanting creations by Jigna M.



The Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week Season 2 kicked off with a bang on Wednesday, where the audience was treated to a star-studded opening show, presented by Silver Oak Institute of Design. Film and TV actor Rajneesh Duggal mesmerised the crowd as the showstopper for the opening act. Model and actress Tina Dutta exuded elegance as she walked the runway for Meeami Fashion by Amit Bhardwaj. The grand finale of Day 1 featured the charismatic actor and host Rajeev Khandelwal, who brought his unique style to the ramp in the fashion show presented by Jade Blue.

If the inaugural day was remarkable, the second day saw the designers and design studios raising the fashion bar even higher. Garvi Gurjari, Sarkar Jewellers Presents Sandhya Shah, and Yes Bank Presents Disha Vadgama dazzled the audience with their breathtaking designs and innovative costumes. Talented model and actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, the showstopper of the evening, embodied elegance and style as she showcased the vibrant creations from design studio 91 Threads by Sandhya Singh and Aliahmad Sheikh.



Throughout the three days, the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week Season 2 not only celebrated fashion but also showcased the immense talent of designers, models, and showstoppers, leaving a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts. With its dazzling displays and star-studded appearances, ATFW Season 2 has firmly established itself as Ahmedabad’s premier fashion event, promising even more glamour and style in the years to come.



ATFW Season 2 was sponsored by Sheetal Gharana, a name synonymous with luxury residential projects by Sheetal Infrastructure. TVM PR, the 360-degree firm providing Public Relations and strategic communications services, was the communication partner for the event.

