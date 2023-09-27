Startek Named India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023 (Large): Top 10 by Great Place To Work

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is honored to announce its recognition among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 (Large): Top 10 by Great Place To Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

This marks the second consecutive year that Startek India has achieved this prestigious accolade, following its initial recognition in 2021. This accomplishment underscores the Startek commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering work environment for women.

In addition to this commendation, Startek India has also been certified by Great Place To Work for the year 2023. The Great Place To Work Certification™ is widely regarded as the definitive employer-of-choice recognition, a distinction that organizations worldwide strive to attain. This certification holds international acclaim and is acknowledged as the gold standard for identifying and celebrating outstanding workplace cultures.

The certification process involved a comprehensive HR practice audit, along with interviews and opinion surveys conducted among associates, all evaluated against a robust framework. Startek India's performance was measured using the Trust Index™ survey and Culture Audit™, focusing on key parameters that directly influence an employee's perception of a great workplace.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year," said S. M. Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "Within our team, every individual brings a unique blend of skills, strengths and creativity, all contributing to remarkable business achievements. Our steadfast commitment to closing gender gaps, ensuring women's presence at every organizational level and recognizing the invaluable contribution of all team members within our inclusive work environment makes Startek an employer of choice. This accolade reaffirms Startek India's commitment to fostering a conscientious culture that propels our team members' careers, advocates for work-life balance and champions inclusivity for everyone."

About Great Place To Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Startek ®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

