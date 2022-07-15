Startek named winner of Comparably Award for Best CEOs for Diversity

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded in the 'Best CEOs for Diversity' category by the 2022 Comparably Awards. Startek Global CEO, Bharat Rao has been recognized for the company's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion practices.

"At Startek, our goal is to create an exceptional experience for our 43,000 associates by nurturing an equitable and inclusive workplace culture," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO at Startek. "Since stepping into the role of Global CEO in February 2022, I have been privileged to work with our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee, founded to foster an environment where diverse teams thrive. It is humbling to see the positive response of our people to our DE&I initiatives and to be recognized alongside like-minded leaders who are committed to promoting diversity within their organizations."

As part of its commitment to building a more accepting culture that empowers associates, Startek created the DE&I Committee. The committee includes workstreams designed to champion the needs of minority groups and ensures Startek policies and people practices push boundaries to create a workplace environment where all associates have a sense of belonging, feel valued and have opportunities to learn and grow.

"Listening to and promoting the voices of all diverse employees is critical," said Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar. "Bharat Rao's top ratings from Startek employees across multiple diversity metrics is a testament to his commitment to providing an inclusive workplace culture."

Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity 2022 list is based on anonymous employee feedback and determined from ratings solely provided by employees of color (non-Caucasian) who rated their CEOs as well as other workplace culture factors. The winners were compiled from over 15 million ratings submitted for 70,000 companies.

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit

is leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories - based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education - it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third- party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit .

