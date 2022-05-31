Startup Accelerator, Marwari Catalysts invites applications from D2C startups for its cohort 'Thrive'

With a track record of 5 successful exits of portfolio startups (fully/partial) till date, startup accelerator Marwari Catalysts is calling in applications from D2C startups for its cohort program, 'Thrive' from across the country.

Following the success of the last cohort, where 6 D2C startups were shortlisted from a pool of 500 applications, the accelerator now aims to provide focused support for the next batch of D2C entrepreneurs, offering a conducive startup environment, helping them focus on their products and expand market outreach.

The fresh applications will be evaluated and shortlisted applicants will be invited for a face-to-face virtual pitch session with Marwari Catalysts' leadership team. The final selection will be based on the strength of the business idea/plan, team capabilities, and relevance to the focus areas.

Thrive is backed up by some of India's leading AIFs, VCs and Angel Networks that will participate during the Demo Day process.

The 12 weeks long accelerator programme will offer the selected startups a go-to-market engine to validate, scale their innovative ideas and will give them an opportunity to receive an investment from Rs. 25 lakhs to Rs. 50 lakhs.

Talking about the vibrant D2C startup ecosystem taking root in India, the accelerator believes that India is having its D2C (direct-to-consumer) moment. The sector registered a massive growth due to factors like increasing first-time internet users and evolving consumers' expectations. These factors have changed the game as new-age digital-first brands emerge.

Going forward, this is where Marwari Catalysts steps forward to support smart and proactive entrepreneurs who are fueling a boom in D2C startups in India.

Commenting on the accelerator program, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts, says, "Mcats is an accelerator, a partner for your growth with skin in the game. We would like to play a role as a game changer in your entrepreneurship journey while you achieve your goal and make the startup fund ready. Accelerators are not to be treated as funds/ Angel Network."

"The last season has yielded some great insights and learnings, and we're excited to see how we can further evolve this program to be even bigger and better, as we launch the next season," he added.

Sharing his opinion, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder & COO, Marwari Catalysts, says, "In the growing startup ecosystem, the pool of talent and unique ideas largely depend on the right mentorship and finances. To aid this, accelerator programs like Thrive are the right step forward for startups in the country. Each startup will be mapped with senior leaders from the startup ecosystem, based on the industry in order to fulfil the gaps in the startups' journey."

Commenting on the importance of the accelerator program, Yogesh Chaudhary, Shareholder at Marwari Catalysts & Director - Jaipur Rugs Group says, "There is a start-up revolution occurring all throughout the nation. And with an accelerator program like Thrive, the early growth stage startups get access to a curated mix of Master Classes and tailored mentorships with Industry experts for knowledge application towards business growth so as to stay ahead of the curve. By embracing new innovative practices and technologies, one can establish a reputation as a "game-changer", and be investment ready."

Thrive is a structured program that brings the building blocks for a startup under one roof - the much-needed mentorship, the global network, the technology, the peripheral services (like legal, financial etc.) and the seed capital. Founders will engage in a 12-week training and mentorship program designed to validate their startup ideas and bring a proof-of-concept to life.

MCats is driven by a culture of innovation and has been a frontrunner in building entrepreneurial culture in Tier-2 and 3 cities of India. With Thrive, MCats looks to strengthen its ties with the startup ecosystem as well as build futuristic technologies.

Marwari Catalysts is also in talks with various funds, family offices and angel investors for a strategic alliance to give a boost to young and ambitious entrepreneurs.

So if you are a startup founder building the most promising and innovative startups in D2C, here is your chance. Interested startups can apply here for the accelerator program:

The deadline for applying is 15th July, 2022.

