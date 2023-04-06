Step into a New 'Era' of Style with Timeless Silver Pieces from Tales of Diamond

New Delhi [India], April 6 (/PNN): Tales of Diamond, the brand synonymous with modern, eccentric, and exquisite diamond jewellery, is launching a new collection that is sure to set hearts aflutter. "Era: The Timeless Tales of Silver" is a stunning new range of jewellery that combines divine inspiration with antique design to create pieces that are both affordable and unforgettable.

The new collection has been curated by Tanvi and Sachin, a new-age couple with roots in the jewellery and diamond business. Their mission with Tales of Diamond has always been to create jewellery that is not just beautiful, but that also speaks to the emotions and values of Indian culture. Their Zodiac diamond collection and Alphabet series have been loved by their customers and Swami Samartha diamond pendant became hugely popular especially in Maharashtra, but "Era: The Timeless Tales of Silver" promises to be even better.

The collection includes pieces inspired by Swami Samartha, Ganesha, and Hanumana, along with antique designs that have been given a modern twist. The result is a collection that is both exquisite and eccentric, with something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a statement piece or something more subtle, the "Era" collection has got you covered.

But what really sets Tales of Diamond apart is their commitment to quality and customer service. The sterling silver collection is BIS hallmarked and comes with a free solid perfume with every order. Additionally with free shipping on every purchase, you can shop with confidence, knowing that your piece will be delivered with care and attention to detail.

For Indians looking for jewellery that reflects their values and personalities, Tales of Diamond has to be the obvious choice. With a family history in the jewellery and diamond business, Tanvi and Sachin have a deep understanding of what makes jewellery special. They know that jewellery is not just about looking good, but about feeling good too. And with the "Era" collection, they have created pieces that will make you look and feel your best.

In conclusion, if you're looking for jewellery that is both affordable and unforgettable, look no further than "Era: The Timeless Tales of Silver" from Tales of Diamond. With divine inspiration, antique design, and a modern twist, this collection is sure to capture your heart and your imagination. So why wait? Start shopping today and discover the magic of Tales of Diamond for yourself.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor