Sterling Diagnostics collaborates with Haptik to provide Innovative Chatbot Solutions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 15: In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, Sterling Accuris, one of India’s top diagnostic chains, is revolutionizing the customer experience by utilizing Haptik, India’s foremost AI platform’s conversational chatbot.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Ankush Gupta, CEO of Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, said, “Our mission is to offer easy access to superior quality diagnostics to all. We are delighted to partner with Haptik and leverage their conversational AI expertise to create a superior diagnostic experience for our customers. The chatbot solution will provide our customers with a personalized and convenient experience, enabling them to access our services at any time from any location.”

The AI-powered chatbot will enable customers to book preventive body check-ups and blood tests, upload prescriptions, download test reports, schedule appointments, and access other pathology services provided by Sterling Accuris in a convenient, fast, and straightforward manner.

Mr. Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder and CEO of Haptik, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Sterling Accuris Diagnostics to bring our best-in-class conversational AI platform to the diagnostics industry. Our platform offers a seamless and intuitive experience to users, and we believe that Sterling Accuris Diagnostics customers will significantly benefit from our solution.”

Sterling Accuris, founded by Mr. Girish Patel—a first-generation industrialist of Gujarat—in 2015, is one of India’s largest and fastest-growing diagnostic labs. It is a patient-centric lab with over 60 + labs and 150 +collection centres across India. Over a period, Sterling Accuris has emerged as one of the fastest-growing chains of NABL-accredited pathology laboratories with a strong and viable presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. With a dedicated National Reference Laboratory and an impressive network of labs, it offers more than 2000 different kinds of tests, including COVID-19, using the most advanced state-of-the-art technology supported by highly skilled professionals.

